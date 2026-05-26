Joc Pederson caps 8-run 1st for Rangers a night after Astros had a no-hitter against Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run first inning for Texas, a night…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run first inning for Texas, a night after three Houston pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Rangers.

Pederson struck out to start the first against Astros starter Jason Alexander before the next six batters reached base on Tuesday night.

The first Texas hit was a single by Brandon Nimmo, while Jake Burger had a two-run single and Evan Carter drove in two more with a bouncing triple past first baseman Christian Walker into the right-field corner. Ezequiel Duran brought home Carter with a double off the base of the wall in center.

Pederson drove a 1-2 fastball about a dozen rows into the seats in right field. The 399-foot homer was his fourth of the season.

Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa, who was making his major league debut, held Texas hitless in a 9-0 victory in the series opener on Monday night.

The Rangers recorded their season high for runs in an inning with their first eight-run first inning since a 10-4 win at Detroit on April 21, 2012.

The most recent eight-run first at home for Texas came in a 9-0 victory over Tampa Bay on May 3, 2004, when the Rangers played at Globe Life Park, across the street from their current home of Globe Life Field.

The Rangers entered the game on a four-game losing streak, matching their longest of the season. The Astros were on a four-game winning streak.

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