Diamondbacks and Pirates play in series rubber match

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-18, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-18, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-1, 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -111, Diamondbacks -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has a 10-7 record at home and a 17-18 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh is 20-17 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Pirates have gone 12-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has a .364 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has seven doubles, two triples and six home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 36 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has eight doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBIs for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 4 for 34 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.