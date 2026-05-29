BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Claims $1,500 Spurs-Thunder Game 7, MLB Friday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a Game 7 ahead of us tomorrow night between the Spurs and Thunder, now is the time to act on the BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Lock in a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer depending on your physical location after you click here and sign up.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For Game 7

Before placing capital on this pivotal NBA matchup, new users should verify their state’s specific promotional structure. The table below outlines the exact BetMGM offers based on your geographic location:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified May 29th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Depending on your physical location during registration, the BetMGM promo code dynamically triggers one of two distinct introductory structures. If you are operating out of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the platform offers a “Bet $10, Get $150” proposition. This requires a minimal upfront $10 wager on the Spurs-Thunder matchup; if the bet resolves as a winner, the account is credited with $150 in bonus bets—a high-leverage return on a minimal initial risk.

Conversely, bettors in all other participating U.S. jurisdictions activate the standalone $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion is designed to insulate your bankroll on a larger opening position. If your initial play on the game loses, BetMGM refunds the exact stake (up to $1,500) in bonus bets, granting you a second opportunity to capitalize on the NBA Playoffs without deploying additional capital.

BetMGM Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Markets

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -165 Total Points Over 212.5 (-110) Under 212.5 (-110)

Looking at the underlying metrics, both teams present compelling data points for prospective bettors. The Oklahoma City Thunder offer stark reliability at the Paycom Center, covering the spread at an 80% clip (4-1 ATS) over their last five home games. They also demonstrate resilience, boasting a 3-1 (.750) ATS record when bouncing back from a loss in their last four contests. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs represent a formidable road underdog, having engineered a 10-5 (.667) ATS record in away venues over their last 15 games.

From a totals perspective, historical tendencies point toward a high-scoring baseline. The total has eclipsed the over in seven of the Thunder’s last nine matchups against opponents with a winning record. Similarly, the over has cashed in 75% of the Spurs’ last four appearances as an underdog.

Statistically, through the first six games of this series, San Antonio yields a marginal offensive advantage, producing 113 points and 48 rebounds per game on 43% field goal shooting. Oklahoma City closely trails, generating 110 points and facilitating 26.3 assists per contest. On the defensive side of the floor, the Spurs own a stifling defensive rating of 101.8 for the postseason (surrendering only 105.1 points per game), while the Thunder defense operates at a 107.6 defensive rating. This contrast between San Antonio’s defensive efficiency and Oklahoma City’s historical home-court ATS dominance creates a tightly contested betting environment.

Additional Options: Today’s MLB Action

For bettors looking to diversify their daily portfolio beyond the NBA Playoffs, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers several intriguing matchups. You can apply similar analytical principles when evaluating the following contests:

New York Yankees vs. Athletics

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sign Up With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer

Securing your promotional value ahead of tip-off requires a systematic approach. To successfully activate your chosen BetMGM promo code, follow these precise steps:

Create an Account: Initiate the registration process here. You will be required to input standard personal identifiers—including your full legal name, residential address, email, and date of birth—to satisfy standard identity verification protocols. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, apply the code TOP1500 to unlock the offer you qualify for. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier interface and fund your account. A minimum deposit of $10 via a supported, secure payment gateway (e.g., credit/debit card, PayPal, or bank transfer) is mandatory to fully validate the promotion.

Once the initial deposit clears, your account is primed to deploy your first wager on this winner-take-all game.