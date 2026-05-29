Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for All MLB Predictions Friday

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All new users can take full advantage of a unique welcome offer ahead of today’s matchups by activating the Kalshi promo code WTOP. By registering for a new account here, you will receive a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks after you make $10 in trades. This introductory bonus brings immediate value to today’s slate as well as any MLB game on the schedule this week and into the NBA Finals next week.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before Carlos Rodón takes the mound for the New York Yankees against Luis Severino and the Athletics, or Zack Wheeler leads the Philadelphia Phillies against Justin Wrobleski and the Los Angeles Dodgers, we put a lot of stock in reviewing the exact details of the welcome offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 29th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers can claim an exciting welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB slate. By signing up for a new account, you become eligible to receive a $10 sign-up bonus to use on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets, finding value in everything from the Yankees-Athletics clash to the Phillies-Dodgers showdown.

To unlock this reward, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and complete a total of $10 in trades on the platform. Once those basic requirements are met, your $10 bonus will be fully unlocked. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, Kalshi is accessible in all 50 states, and traders must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Use Your Kalshi MLB Bonus Today

Team Win Probability PHI @ LAD PHI 48.5% / LAD 51.5% NYY @ ATH NYY 58% / ATH 42%

Digging into the underlying metrics helps us identify the best prospective trades once the markets open. In the New York Yankees (34-22) versus Oakland Athletics (27-29) matchup, New York enters with a clear statistical advantage. The Yankees’ pitching staff boasts a strong 3.137 team ERA compared to Oakland’s 4.359 ERA. Offensively, New York has plated 280 runs with a .332 OBP, outpacing the Athletics’ 236 runs and .327 OBP.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20) present a formidable challenge for the Philadelphia Phillies (29-27). Los Angeles brings a highly productive offense that has scored 298 runs with a .346 OBP, heavily outperforming Philadelphia’s 223 runs and .297 OBP. The Dodgers also hold the upper hand defensively with a 3.115 team ERA, which edges out the Phillies’ 3.967 ERA. When looking for underlying value, the Dodgers’ statistical profile makes them a tough team to trade against.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to start trading on today’s MLB action? Whether you are looking to predict the outcome between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics or searching for an edge in the late-night showdown featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, unlocking your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process.

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer and hit the ground running:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: As part of the registration process, you will need to provide proof of identification to safely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, be sure to use the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion.

Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single trade worth $10; rather, any combination of trades that adds up to a sum of $10 will satisfy this requirement.

As soon as your cumulative trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and ready to use in your account.