Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Phillies-Dodgers, Any MLB Trade Friday

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There are a bunch of fun MLB games Friday, and new customers can secure a significant advantage ahead of today’s slate. By using the Polymarket promo code WTOP during registration, you can lock in a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. Whether you are eyeing value in today’s matchups—like the Cubs visiting the Cardinals, or the Phillies battling the Dodgers—this bonus sets up your prediction portfolio for today and any MLB game this week by signing up here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview

We put a lot of stock in finding immediate value, and for new Polymarket customers, this exclusive $20 sign-up bonus is the perfect way to kickstart your MLB prediction portfolio today. If you are analyzing the interleague matchup between the Brewers and Astros or looking to trade shares on the late-night showdown between the Phillies and Dodgers, this welcome offer provides a built-in cushion for your initial positions.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 29th, 2026

To claim this value, you must be a first-time user who is 18 years or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates. Your $50 bonus will officially unlock and credit to your account once you complete registration and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. Once your account is funded, it goes without saying that you will be fully equipped to dive right into the daily baseball action.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Team Win Probability PHI @ LAD PHI 48.5% / LAD 51.5% CHC @ STL CHC 56.4% / STL 43.6%

When analyzing where to allocate your shares in the CHC @ STL matchup, a quick statistical comparison gives Chicago a quantifiable edge, justifying their 56.4% implied probability. Offensively, both clubs are batting exactly .238 on the season, but we’ve seen time and time again that run creation matters more than empty average. The Cubs hold the advantage in team OPS (.725 to St. Louis’s .701) and have plated more total runs (265 to 235).

On the mound, the team ERAs are nearly a wash (Chicago at 4.225 vs. St. Louis at 4.216). However, the Cubs’ pitching staff has been much more efficient at limiting traffic, boasting a 1.24 team WHIP compared to the Cardinals’ 1.37. Given their better run production and superior control from the mound, it does stand to reason that the Cubs are the smart, analytical prediction today.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to build your prediction portfolio? Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Just make sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering your new account to ensure you get the best value. Follow these quick steps to get started:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Register: Create your account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to complete the verification process. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during sign-up to lock in your offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully activate the bonus.

Once your deposit clears, you’ll be all set to start analyzing the percentages and placing your MLB predictions!