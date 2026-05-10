Diamondbacks and Mets play, winner secures 3-game series

New York Mets (15-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-20, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday,…

New York Mets (15-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-20, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Huascar Brazoban (2-0, 1.53 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Mets -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has an 11-9 record at home and an 18-20 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

New York has gone 9-12 on the road and 15-24 overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.90.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has seven doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 9 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Mets. Marcus Semien is 10 for 36 with a double, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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