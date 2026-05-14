David Vazquez scores first two goals of career, adds assist in San Diego’s 5-0 romp over Austin

SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Vazquez scored the first two goals of his career and added his first assist to…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Vazquez scored the first two goals of his career and added his first assist to back 19-year-old rookie goalkeeper Duran Ferree and San Diego FC rolled to a 5-0 victory over Austin FC on Wednesday night.

Marcus Ingvartsen had assists on the first two goals before scoring in the second half to help San Diego (4-5-4) win for the first time since beating Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on the road on March 7 on a goal by Anders Dreyer.

Vazquez netted his first goal in the 8th minute to give San Diego (4-5-4) the lead early. The 20-year-old capped the scoring in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Dreyer made it 2-0 in the 17th minute with his sixth goal of the campaign, using assists from Ingvartsen — his fourth — and Pedro Soma, the first of his career.

Dreyer added an assist when the 19-year-old Soma scored his first career goal — a dazzling one — in his 12th appearance for a 3-0 advantage in the 54th minute.

Ingvartsen found the net for the ninth time this season for a 4-0 lead in the 79th. He has 11 goals through his first 21 matches in the league.

Ferree turned away three shots for his fourth clean sheet in 12 starts.

Brad Stuver had six saves for Austin (3-5-5).

San Diego had gone 0-5-4 since beating Sporting KC but earned draws with high-powered Western Conference foes LAFC and the Seattle Sounders in the previous two weeks.

Myrto Uzuni had a three-match goal-scoring streak end for Austin. Christian Ramirez entered with goals in back-to-back matches. The club was coming off a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United on the road.

Up next

Austin: Visits D.C. United on Saturday.

San Diego: Visits Nashville SC on Sunday.

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