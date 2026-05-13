Dallas plays Minnesota following Ogunbowale’s 20-point performance

Minnesota Lynx (1-1, 1-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-1) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings…

Minnesota Lynx (1-1, 1-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-1)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points in the Dallas Wings’ 77-72 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Dallas finished 10-34 overall and 4-20 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Wings allowed opponents to score 88.0 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Minnesota went 34-10 overall last season while going 20-4 in Western Conference games. The Lynx averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 22.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out (not injury related).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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