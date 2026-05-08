Cunningham and the Pistons visit Cleveland with 2-0 series lead

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Saturday, 3…

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 212.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pistons lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Pistons won the last meeting 107-97 on Thursday, led by 25 points from Cade Cunningham. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 12-4 against the rest of their division. Detroit is fourth in the league scoring 18.0 fast break points per game led by Cunningham averaging 3.7.

The Cavaliers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.3%). The Pistons average 117.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.4 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 27.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 106.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (adductor).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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