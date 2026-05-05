Cubs look to keep home win streak going, host the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (20-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-12, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40…

Cincinnati Reds (20-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-12, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-2, 5.97 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -164, Reds +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a 12-game home win streak going when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago has gone 15-5 at home and 23-12 overall. The Cubs have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .352.

Cincinnati has a 10-7 record on the road and a 20-15 record overall. The Reds have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has four home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .299 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14 for 38 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 16 extra base hits (six doubles and 10 home runs). Nathaniel Lowe is 10 for 35 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .240 batting average, 5.07 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .251 batting average, 7.00 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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