Liberty rest Sabrina Ionescu for Monday night’s game vs Portland after she made season debut Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu is getting the night off as the New York Liberty finish off a back-to-back…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu is getting the night off as the New York Liberty finish off a back-to-back set with Portland on Monday night.

Ionescu made her season debut on Sunday against Dallas and played 30 minutes after missing the team’s first five games while recovering from a foot injury she suffered in the preseason. Ionescu had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds, but didn’t score after hitting a deep 3-pointer midway through the second quarter.

She said after the game, which New York lost, that she felt fine.

Ionescu was listed as questionable on the injury report earlier in the day before being ruled out about 60 minutes before tip.

New York was also missing guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton for the third straight game with what the team described as personal reasons. She last played against Portland on May 14 when the the Liberty were on the west coast. She was participating in practice on Saturday in the portion that was open for media.

The Liberty were also playing without wing Leonie Fiebich, who arrived to the team late after winning a championship in the Spanish League. She was activated to New York’s roster earlier Monday, but coach Chris DeMarco said that she’s still getting her legs back after the flight from Europe.

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