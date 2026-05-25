Cubs come into matchup with the Pirates on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (29-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-26, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday, 1:35…

Chicago Cubs (29-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-26, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (1-2, 2.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -120, Pirates +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to end an eight-game skid with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 27-26 record overall and a 13-13 record at home. The Pirates have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.84.

Chicago is 29-24 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Cubs have hit 60 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 11 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 13 doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Alex Bregman is 11 for 41 with a double and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 2-8, .202 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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