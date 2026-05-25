Brewers host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-20, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 1.89 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -221, Cardinals +181; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Milwaukee has a 16-11 record in home games and a 30-20 record overall. The Brewers have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 29-22 overall and 16-9 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 4 for 29 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs while slugging .594. Ivan Herrera is 11 for 41 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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