Rockies visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (20-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-20, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (20-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-20, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-0, 6.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -319, Rockies +255; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 33-20 record overall and a 15-10 record at home. The Dodgers have a 16-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 10-19 in road games and 20-34 overall. The Rockies have an 11-26 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Monday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .272 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 14 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 10 for 39 with a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .235 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jose Quintana: day-to-day (elbow), Willi Castro: day-to-day (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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