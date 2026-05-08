Colorado visits Minnesota with 2-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9…

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -129, Wild +108; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Avalanche won 5-2 in the last meeting.

Minnesota has a 17-13-4 record in Central Division games and a 46-24-12 record overall. The Wild are 10th in league play with 268 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Colorado has gone 55-16-11 overall with an 18-5-5 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have allowed 197 goals while scoring 298 for a +101 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has seven goals and 69 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 53 goals and 74 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower-body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Joel Kiviranta: out (undisclosed), Josh Manson: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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