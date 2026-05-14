Chicago visits Phoenix after Copper’s 30-point outing

Chicago Sky (2-0) at Phoenix Mercury (1-2, 1-2 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces…

Chicago Sky (2-0) at Phoenix Mercury (1-2, 1-2 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces the Chicago Sky after Kahleah Copper scored 30 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 88-84 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix finished 15-7 at home a season ago while going 27-17 overall. The Mercury averaged 21.0 assists per game on 29.7 made field goals last season.

Chicago went 10-34 overall last season while going 4-18 on the road. The Sky averaged 6.0 steals, 4.2 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: out (not injury related).

Sky: DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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