Chicago visits Golden State following Salaun’s 21-point performance

Chicago Sky (1-0) at Golden State Valkyries (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Golden…

Chicago Sky (1-0) at Golden State Valkyries (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries hosts the Chicago Sky after Janelle Salaun scored 21 points in the Golden State Valkyries’ 95-79 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Golden State went 23-21 overall with a 14-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

Chicago finished 10-34 overall with a 4-18 record on the road last season. The Sky shot 42.5% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out (pregnancy), Juste Jocyte: out (not injury related ).

Sky: DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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