Chicago takes on Minnesota, seeks to break 3-game slide

Minnesota Lynx (5-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-4, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (5-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-4, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will try to break its three-game skid when the Sky play Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago went 10-34 overall last season while going 6-16 at home. The Sky averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 20.8 bench points last season.

Minnesota finished 34-10 overall with a 14-8 record on the road last season. The Lynx averaged 86.1 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: day to day (foot), Gabriela Jaquez: day to day (knee).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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