Chelsea teen Jesse Derry ‘conscious, talking’ after clash of heads

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea winger Jesse Derry was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after being carried off…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea winger Jesse Derry was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after being carried off the field following a clash of heads against Nottingham Forest in his first Premier League start on Monday.

The 18-year-old Derry fell to the ground without using his arms to cushion his fall after the aerial clash with Forest’s Zach Abbott. The incident required more than eight minutes of treatment. Derry was taken off on a stretcher as Stamford Bridge fell quiet and his Chelsea teammates looked concerned.

“Jesse is conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and thank the medical staff for their swift response.”

Chelsea lost 3-1 for a sixth straight defeat in the league.

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