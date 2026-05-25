French Open Results

Monday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €28,900,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
First Round
Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Liudmila Samsonova (20), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
Maja Chwalinska, Poland, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-4, 6-0.
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