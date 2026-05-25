French Open Results

Monday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €28,900,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at…

Monday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €28,900,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Liudmila Samsonova (20), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Maja Chwalinska, Poland, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-4, 6-0.

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