Chase Elliott secures second NASCAR Cup win and F1’s Antonelli continues to dominate

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Go Bowling at The Glen Site: Watkins Glen, New York. Track: Watkins Glen International.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Go Bowling at The Glen

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 100 laps, 245 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Shane van Gisbergen dominated the race, taking the lead from Ryan Blaney on lap 54 and pulling away to an 11-second victory for his fourth win of the season.

Last race: In his second victory of the season, Chase Elliott paced the field for a race-best 87 laps, fending off Denny Hamlin on a late restart to claim his 23rd series win.

Next race: May 17, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Mission 200 at The Glen

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 82 laps, 200.9 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 11:35 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Connor Zilisch earned his second straight Watkins Glen win, leading 60 of 82 laps in his second victory of the season. During the post-race celebration, Zilisch suffered a broken collarbone after falling from his car in victory lane.

Last race: Leading a race-high 93 laps, Kyle Larson earned his 19th career victory while holding off a late charge from Justin Allgaier to secure his second win of the season.

Next race: May 16, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 72 laps, 176.4 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 12:05 p.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim earned his fourth straight road-course win and sixth career victory in a dramatic triple-overtime finish as darkness set in.

Last race: Carson Hocevar captured a dramatic overtime victory for his sixth career win, leading a race-high 76 laps and sealing it just days after his first career Cup Series triumph.

Next race: May 15, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli recovered from an early lead loss to Charles Leclerc, used a well-timed lap-27 pit stop to jump Lando Norris, and pulled away to win by 3.264 seconds.

Next race: May 24, Montreal.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Sonsio Grand Prix

Site: Indianapolis.

Track: IMS Road Course.

Race distance: 85 laps, 207.32 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9 a.m., practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, warmup, 11:30 a.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Alex Palou earned his third straight victory in this event, leading 29 laps to claim his fourth win in five races and extend his points lead, with Pato O’Ward second and Will Power third.

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou led 79 of 90 laps en route to his second win of the season, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of second place for his 21st career victory.

Next race: May 24, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: May 17, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HVAC DISTRIBUTORS MORGAN CUP

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HVAC DISTRIBUTORS MORGAN CUP

Next race: May 13 – 17.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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