Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus for MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a highly valuable welcome offer ahead of Spurs vs. Thunder Game 4. By signing up ahead of tip-off, new customers unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick. Activate this offer by clicking here .

This exclusive, new-user-only promotion is an efficient way to jumpstart your account, and the resulting bonus funds and free pick can be used directly on the upcoming Thunder vs. Spurs matchup or applied toward any other NBA game happening this week. Chalkboard provides daily fantasy players with tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Deposit Bonus

Before the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs take the court, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available for this postseason matchup:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 24, 2026

When you claim the latest Chalkboard welcome offer, you receive a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside a highly valuable free pick. This free pick allows you to select a player to go over 0.5 points, effectively serving as an automatic win for that leg of your entry. Whether you want to back a sharpshooter on the Oklahoma City Thunder or a standout on the San Antonio Spurs, this free pick gives you a massive head start as you build your slips for the postseason action.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers. To claim your deposit match and free pick, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is set up and your initial deposit is matched, you will be ready to dive right into the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup. Beyond the NBA, Chalkboard also features comprehensive daily fantasy markets for the NHL and MLB, allowing you to use your bonus funds to build entries across multiple major sports.

Thunder vs. Spurs: Game 4 DFS Projections

With your welcome bonus secured, it is time to build your entries. Below is a look at the current consensus projections for the biggest stars taking the floor in this matchup:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 7.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 24.5 3.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 5.5 3.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 1.5 7.5

When filling out your Chalkboard slip, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the slate with a lofty 29.5-point total. Through 11 postseason games, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard is averaging 28.5 points per contest. Because his current average falls just short of the projection, the data suggests leaning slightly toward the under. However, with a massive 31.9% usage rate, he always has the volume to clear this number.

For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama enters the game with a 24.5 points projection. Similar to Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama’s 2025 postseason scoring average of 22.4 points per game points toward the under. If you prefer to target his dominance on the glass instead, he is currently averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, making his 13.5 rebounds line a competitive market to evaluate.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on Chalkboard before the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs tip off is a quick and simple process. Follow the steps below to claim your deposit match and free pick:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, promo code WTOP is required to lock in your exclusive welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Make your first deposit using one of the app’s secure payment methods.

To claim the full maximum value of the bonus, you need to deposit at least $100, which activates the maximum 100% deposit match. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will still give you a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to deposit. Once your funds and matched bonus hit your account, you will be ready to use your promotional value and free pick on the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup, other upcoming NBA postseason action, or even daily fantasy markets across the NHL and MLB.