Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Match Bonus + Free Pick for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside a free pick this weekend. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards for Sunday’s NBA games. Click here to start signing up.

There are two NBA games to choose from on Sunday — Pistons-Magic and Cavaliers-Pistons. New players who redeem this Chalkboard promo will have the chance to start making picks and winning bonuses on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Deposit Match

Review the table below for the essential details regarding this exclusive promotion:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

The Chalkboard promo code equips new Chalkboard customers with a 100% deposit match of up to $100. To claim this bonus, you must be a first-time user who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. By taking full advantage of this welcome offer, you instantly double your starting bankroll, giving you extra funds to utilize throughout the 2025 NBA Postseason slate.

In addition to the matched funds, the welcome offer includes a highly valuable free pick. This feature allows users to select a specific player to go over just 0.5 points, essentially serving as a free win to anchor your daily fantasy entries. As the Orlando Magic travel to face the Pistons, you can confidently apply this free pick to your game card and build momentum for a successful entry.

NBA Player Projections

Now that you have claimed your deposit match and free pick, it is time to build your entries using the expansive board of player projections. Review the table below for the five highest consensus point totals across the current NBA slate to help guide your selections:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Cade Cunningham 29.5 8.5 6.5 Donovan Mitchell 24.5 4.5 4.5 RJ Barrett 23.5 3.5 6.5 Paolo Banchero 22.5 5.5 8.5 Scottie Barnes 21.5 7.5 6.5

When dissecting the statistics for the biggest stars on the schedule, the data reveals several strong daily fantasy angles. Cade Cunningham headlines the board with a lofty 29.5-point projection. Despite the high bar, the data strongly suggests leaning toward the over; Cunningham is enjoying a sensational series, averaging a massive 32.5 points per game.

On the other side of that matchup, Paolo Banchero holds an appealing 22.5-point projection. Given that he is currently scoring 24.3 points per game, the statistics point to the over being a highly viable play for the Magic star.

Looking at the other games on the board, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes both present incredibly player-friendly discrepancies. Barrett sits at a 23.5-point prop but is averaging 24.3 points this season, making the over an attractive target. Similarly, Barnes has a 21.5-point line despite generating 24.2 points per game, indicating another statistically backed over.

Conversely, the data suggests caution with Donovan Mitchell. His points projection is set at 24.5, but he is currently averaging 23.3 points per game. The math implies that taking the under on Mitchell might be the smartest approach to round out your Chalkboard entries.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your deposit match and free pick before the action gets underway: