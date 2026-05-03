Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Match Bonus + Free Pick for NBA Playoffs

New players can take advantage Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside a free pick this weekend. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards for Sunday’s NBA games. Click here to start signing up.
There are two NBA games to choose from on Sunday — Pistons-Magic and Cavaliers-Pistons. New players who redeem this Chalkboard promo will have the chance to start making picks and winning bonuses on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.
Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Deposit Match
Review the table below for the essential details regarding this exclusive promotion:
|Chalkboard Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Chalkboard User Offer
|$100 deposit match bonus + free pick
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Bonus Last Verified On
|May 3, 2026
The Chalkboard promo code equips new Chalkboard customers with a 100% deposit match of up to $100. To claim this bonus, you must be a first-time user who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. By taking full advantage of this welcome offer, you instantly double your starting bankroll, giving you extra funds to utilize throughout the 2025 NBA Postseason slate.
In addition to the matched funds, the welcome offer includes a highly valuable free pick. This feature allows users to select a specific player to go over just 0.5 points, essentially serving as a free win to anchor your daily fantasy entries. As the Orlando Magic travel to face the Pistons, you can confidently apply this free pick to your game card and build momentum for a successful entry.
NBA Player Projections
Now that you have claimed your deposit match and free pick, it is time to build your entries using the expansive board of player projections. Review the table below for the five highest consensus point totals across the current NBA slate to help guide your selections:
|Player
|Points Over/Under
|Assists Over/Under
|Rebounds Over/Under
|Cade Cunningham
|29.5
|8.5
|6.5
|Donovan Mitchell
|24.5
|4.5
|4.5
|RJ Barrett
|23.5
|3.5
|6.5
|Paolo Banchero
|22.5
|5.5
|8.5
|Scottie Barnes
|21.5
|7.5
|6.5
When dissecting the statistics for the biggest stars on the schedule, the data reveals several strong daily fantasy angles. Cade Cunningham headlines the board with a lofty 29.5-point projection. Despite the high bar, the data strongly suggests leaning toward the over; Cunningham is enjoying a sensational series, averaging a massive 32.5 points per game.
On the other side of that matchup, Paolo Banchero holds an appealing 22.5-point projection. Given that he is currently scoring 24.3 points per game, the statistics point to the over being a highly viable play for the Magic star.
Looking at the other games on the board, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes both present incredibly player-friendly discrepancies. Barrett sits at a 23.5-point prop but is averaging 24.3 points this season, making the over an attractive target. Similarly, Barnes has a 21.5-point line despite generating 24.2 points per game, indicating another statistically backed over.
Conversely, the data suggests caution with Donovan Mitchell. His points projection is set at 24.5, but he is currently averaging 23.3 points per game. The math implies that taking the under on Mitchell might be the smartest approach to round out your Chalkboard entries.
How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP
Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your deposit match and free pick before the action gets underway:
- Create an Account: Start by registering for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm that you meet the necessary age and location requirements.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This step is strictly required to attach the welcome offer to your new profile.
- Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and use one of the secure methods to fund your bankroll. To claim the maximum possible value of this bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you are not required to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will provide a 100% match on whatever amount you choose to initially deposit.
- Build Your Entries: As soon as your qualifying deposit is processed, your matched bonus funds and free pick will be instantly credited to your account. You can immediately begin using these assets to craft your daily fantasy sports entries for this exciting NBA matchup.