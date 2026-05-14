Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus For MLB, PGA, More Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP gives you one of the most lucrative offers in the daily fantasy industry, as you will receive a $100 deposit match alongside a free pick that you can put to use until you construct a winning entry. Click here to capitalize on this offer for today’s MLB games and an exciting weekend with NBA Playoff games and the PGA Championship.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Deposit Bonus

Here are the specific details and requirements for the current sign-up offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions Must meet legal age requirements & be in a participating state Promo Confirmed May 14th by WTOP

When you register as a new Chalkboard customer, you unlock an introductory offer designed to immediately bolster your entry capital. The 100% deposit match up to $100 operates as a straightforward multiplier: for every dollar you deposit up to the limit, Chalkboard matches it with bonus funds. Furthermore, the inclusion of a free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific prop, effectively serving as a complimentary leg in your parlay. Whether you choose to back a standout player from the Phillies or the Red Sox, this bonus provides a measurable head start for constructing entries across the MLB schedule and more. This free pick is eligible to be reused until you construct a winning play.

Keep in mind that this welcome bonus is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers. To successfully qualify, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Chalkboard currently operates.

Chalkboard MLB Projections Tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match and free pick, the next step is identifying value on the board. Tonight’s MLB slate features several intriguing matchups. Here is a look at the hit and strikeout projections for some of the biggest stars in action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Chris Sale N/A 7.5 Jesús Luzardo N/A 6.5 Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Matt Chapman 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to deploy your promotional free pick, it is important to consider the context for each player and matchup. Mookie Betts enters the game with just 7 hits on the season due to missing a lot of time with an oblique injury.

Conversely, Trea Turner faces a significantly steeper 1.5 hits line, so picking him to go over.

On the mound, Chris Sale carries a lofty 7.5 strikeout projection against the Cubs. He is maintaining an elite 10.29 K/9 rate this season, so the over might be a good call. In Boston, Jesús Luzardo is a candidate to go over his 6.5 strikeout projection.

PGA Championship, More With Chalkboard

While the daily baseball slate offers exceptional volume for daily fantasy managers, your Chalkboard welcome bonus is highly versatile. Users can seamlessly apply their deposit match and free pick to the PGA Championship. Golf DFS requires a uniquely analytical approach, but having a doubled bankroll provides the essential capital needed to build entries around player strokes, birdies, and placement props during one of the sport’s biggest major tournaments. Leveraging this promo allows you to diversify your strategy and target value across multiple sports simultaneously. Users can also capitalize on looming NBA Playoff action. Even though there is no game tonight, you can look ahead to the two elimination games tomorrow with Pistons vs. Cavaliers and Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

To claim your bonus, follow these logical steps:

Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that the Chalkboard promo code WTOP is entered. This code is the specific mechanism required to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Navigate to the cashier section and complete your initial deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To extract the maximum mathematical value from this promotion, a deposit of at least $100 is required. This fully activates the 100% deposit match, instantly crediting your account with $100 in bonus funds. However, the promotion scales to your preference; you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. You will still receive a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to transfer. For example, a $50 deposit will automatically yield a $50 bonus.

Once your account is successfully funded and the deposit match is visible in your balance, you are fully equipped to utilize your free pick and capitalize on today’s premier sports action.