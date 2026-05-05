Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the most recent Chalkboard promo code WTOP offer to get a $100 deposit match and a free pick credited to your account. This comes at a perfect time with Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Thunder tonight. Click here to lock in your offer.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For NBA, More

Before constructing your entries for the Cavaliers and Pistons matchup, here is a concise breakdown of the current Chalkboard sign-up bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed May 5th, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a mathematically sound starting point for optimizing your daily fantasy bankroll. It features a 100% deposit match up to $100, combined with a high-value free pick, which can be reused until you construct a winning entry. This free pick allows you to select a star player to simply eclipse 0.5 points—essentially acting as a statistically guaranteed leg to boost your entry’s payout multiplier.

You can immediately deploy your matched funds and free pick on the upcoming NBA postseason slate, including the May 5 showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating jurisdiction.

Chalkboard NBA Playoffs Promo Tonight

Once you claim your deposit match and free pick, the objective shifts to identifying value on the board. Tonight’s slate features high-leverage situations across the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchups.

Here is a look at the five players carrying the highest projected point totals tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 7.5 4.5 Cade Cunningham 27.5 9.5 5.5 Austin Reaves 20.5 5.5 4.5 LeBron James 20.5 7.5 7.5 Tobias Harris 16.5 1.5 6.5

For those looking to optimize their Chalkboard bonus, targeting these high-usage options provides a logical starting strategy.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the highest points prop of the night at 31.5 as his Thunder host the Lakers. Throughout the postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander has operated at an elite efficiency level, averaging 33.8 points per game. Based on his established production volume, the data indicates that taking the over on his points prop is a mathematically favorable play.

In Detroit, Cade Cunningham sees his points total set at 27.5 against the Cavaliers. Cunningham is also significantly outperforming his baseline projection, posting a stellar 32.4 points per game this postseason. The statistical trends strongly support him eclipsing the 27.5-point threshold again tonight.

Conversely, Austin Reaves faces a negatively skewed projection. His over/under is set at 21.5 points against Oklahoma City, yet he is currently averaging just 18.5 points per game in the postseason after recently returning from injury.

NHL Playoffs + MLB Slate

Beyond the hardwood, your Chalkboard funds hold equivalent utility across other major markets taking place today. Bettors analyzing the Stanley Cup Playoffs can look toward the high-stakes matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche. Whether you are targeting shot-on-goal props or total points, the same data-driven principles apply. Furthermore, today’s full slate of MLB games offers a wide array of player projections, from starting pitcher strikeout totals to hitter total bases. Diversifying your entries across the NBA, NHL postseason, and regular-season MLB action is a proven method for maximizing the utility of your bonus funds.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Process

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to ensure you unlock your 100% deposit match and secure your bonus before the Cavaliers and Pistons take the court:

Register a New Account: You will need to create your account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, promo code WTOP is required to unlock this specific welcome offer. Ensure it is entered exactly as shown to guarantee your eligibility. Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier to add funds using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. To claim the maximum value of the bonus, you must deposit $100.

You are not required to deposit the full $100 if your bankroll strategy dictates starting smaller. Chalkboard will automatically match 100% of your initial transaction, instantly crediting your account with an equivalent amount in bonus funds. Once cleared, your matched capital and free pick are ready to be deployed across any NBA, NHL, or MLB action.