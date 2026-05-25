Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick Sign Up Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By claiming Chalkboard promo code WTOP, first-time customers unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to jumpstart their gameplay. To receive the maximum value of this bonus, simply make an initial deposit of $100, giving you double the bankroll right out of the gate. Click here to start signing up.

This exclusive, new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to build your daily fantasy entries for the upcoming Knicks-Cavaliers clash, or the Western Conference Finals later in the week. New players on Chalkboard will have a head start on the action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus

Getting started on Chalkboard for the ongoing NBA postseason is quick and straightforward. Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks tip off, review the quick breakdown below of the current new user offer and the requirements needed to claim your bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2026

Exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and reside in a participating state, this welcome bonus provides an immediate boost to your account. When you sign up and make your first deposit, Chalkboard will match it 100% up to $100.

In addition to doubling your initial funds, the promotion includes a highly valuable free pick. This special feature allows you to select a player to simply go over 0.5 points in their upcoming contest, essentially serving as a free win to anchor your parlay-style entry. This combination of a deposit match and a heavily discounted stat projection is an ideal way to dive into the NBA postseason action on May 25. Whether you expect a scoring clinic from a Cavaliers star or rely on a Knicks playmaker to easily eclipse the 0.5-point mark, the Chalkboard welcome offer maximizes your potential value for this highly anticipated playoff matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers DFS Projections

With your bankroll doubled by the Chalkboard welcome offer, you have plenty of flexibility to explore the diverse NBA markets for this pivotal matchup. Here is a look at the current consensus projections for the biggest stars taking the floor in Cleveland:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Donovan Mitchell 26.5 4.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 3.5 James Harden 18.5 5.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 4.5 11.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 3.5 8.5

When considering how to build your entries, Jalen Brunson presents an incredibly compelling case to hit the over on his points total. The Knicks point guard enters the contest averaging a robust 27.8 points per game during the postseason run, yet his consensus points line sits slightly lower at 25.5. Given his massive 31.4% usage rate and 87:32 minutes played over 13 games, Brunson is well-positioned to eclipse this mark as the primary offensive engine for New York.

On the other side of the court, Donovan Mitchell commands the highest point total of the matchup at 26.5. While he is Cleveland’s leading scorer with a matching 31.2% usage rate, Mitchell has averaged 25.7 points per game this postseason. DFS players may look toward the under here, relying on the data that shows him falling just short of the 26.5-point threshold on average.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio beyond the hardwood, Chalkboard’s platform extends well past the NBA. You can seamlessly use your bonus funds to explore daily fantasy markets in the MLB and NHL, anchoring your entries with baseball strikeout projections or hockey shots-on-goal totals alongside your basketball picks.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Ready to build your entries for the upcoming New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game? Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your deposit match and free pick before the May 25 postseason tip-off:

Register: Click on the links on this page to create a new account. You will be prompted to verify your identity by entering standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, and email address. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This is explicitly required to ensure your new account is linked to the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum possible value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up—Chalkboard will simply apply a 100% deposit match to whatever initial amount you choose to put into your account.

Once your initial deposit is processed, your matching bonus funds and free pick will be credited to your account. You will immediately have a doubled bankroll at your disposal, giving you maximum flexibility to play the stat markets for the Knicks-Cavaliers clash or any other daily fantasy action across the sports landscape.