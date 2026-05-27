Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB Games Wednesday

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New users looking to seize a analytical edge ahead of the next MLB game can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick by using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP.







To extract the absolute maximum value out of this welcome bonus, you will need to deposit $100. Those funds can then be immediately applied to today’s MLB slate, whether you are targeting the Yankees taking on the Royals or the Astros visiting the Rangers. This exclusive promotion for new users provides a straightforward way to double your initial starting funds and secure a free pick before tonight’s opening pitch.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 MLB Bonus

It is never too early to look at the board for tonight’s action. If you are looking to get a jump on the projections for upcoming games—like the New York Yankees (32-22) visiting the Kansas City Royals (22-32), or the Houston Astros traveling to face the Texas Rangers—claiming your new user bonus is the optimal way to start. We put a lot of stock in securing early value.

Below is everything you need to know about the current welcome offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 27, 2026

Chalkboard Offer Overview

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a highly generous welcome offer. When you sign up, you receive a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside a free pick. This free pick allows you to take a player to go over a specific prop, essentially serving as a complementary building block to boost your player prop entry.

You can immediately put this offer to use on the upcoming MLB slate. Whether you want to build around the New York Yankees facing the Kansas City Royals with Gerrit Cole battling Noah Cameron, or you prefer the Texas Rangers hosting the Houston Astros with Jacob deGrom taking on Mike Burrows, the deposit match and free pick give you incredible flexibility to capitalize on market inefficiencies.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB Bonus Tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match and free pick, you can immediately begin targeting the biggest stars on tonight’s slate. Below is a breakdown of the current hits and strikeouts prop lines for several marquee players taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole 4.5 Noah Cameron 4.5 Yordan Alvarez 0.5 Aaron Judge 1.5 Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 Salvador Perez 0.5 Christian Walker 0.5 Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 Josh Jung 0.5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 0.5

When scanning the board, you can leverage your Chalkboard bonus to build around reliable sluggers and dominant arms.

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez stands out as a premier value option to go over his 0.5 hits prop against the Rangers. The designated hitter is currently carrying a stellar .301 batting average, making him a major threat to secure at least one knock.

Conversely, analytical players might want to consider the under for Bobby Witt Jr. and Aaron Judge on their lofty 1.5 hits lines. While Witt Jr. boasts an excellent .295 average and Judge sits at .250, asking for a multi-hit performance on a daily basis is a tall order.

Looking at the mound, Gerrit Cole faces a 4.5 strikeout line against the Royals. It is a low number as he has only made one start this year, and did not rack up the Ks in that one start.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your new user bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you secure your deposit match and free pick before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Download the Chalkboard app and create a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, verify that promo code WTOP is entered. This specific code is absolutely required to unlock your welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and make your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods to activate the 100% deposit match. Claim Your Match: You will receive 100% of whatever amount you deposit as a bonus. You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start smaller. However, in order to claim the full, maximum value of the welcome offer, you will need to deposit at least $100.

Once your account is funded and your bonus is credited, you are ready to hit the diamond. Whether you want to back the Yankees’ lineup or fade the Astros’ bats, your matched funds and free pick will be immediately available to use on tonight’s slate.