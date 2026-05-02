Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Celtics vs. 76ers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating Chalkboard promo code WTOP, eligible first-time users unlock a 100% deposit match welcome offer up to $100, plus an exclusive free pick. Start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB and a wide range of other daily fantasy sports markets. Click here to start signing up.

To extract the absolute maximum value from this daily fantasy sports bonus, users need to make an initial deposit of exactly $100. This new-user promotion is perfectly timed for Celtics-76ers, but your bonus funds and free pick can also be applied to any other matchup on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Sign-Up Bonus

Review the details below to claim your deposit match and free pick before tip-off:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

Upon registration, Chalkboard applies a 100% deposit match to your first transaction, up to a maximum of $100. This effectively doubles your starting bankroll right as the Celtics and 76ers prepare for their Game 7 showdown.

Alongside the deposit match, users receive an exclusive free pick to use on the platform. This bonus allows you to select a player to score over 0.5 points, essentially acting as a free pick to anchor your daily fantasy entry. Applying this 0.5-point free pick to a player on either the Celtics or 76ers gives your lineup an immediate, stress-free advantage.

Celtics vs. 76ers DFS Preview

Below is a look at the five players with the highest consensus point totals for the game, alongside their assist and rebound lines:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Joel Embiid 26.5 4.5 8.5 Jayson Tatum 24.5 6.5 10.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 4.5 5.5 Tyrese Maxey 23.5 5.5 4.5 Paul George 15.5 3.5 5.5

Tyrese Maxey stands out as a fantastic candidate to hit the over on his 23.5 points projection. The Philadelphia guard is lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 26.3 points per game across six playoff appearances. Similarly, Paul George is producing well above his 15.5-point consensus line, averaging 18.2 points per game this postseason, making the over on his points an highly attractive option.

Conversely, the data suggests leaning toward the under for a couple of the marquee names. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum faces a 24.5-point line, yet his playoff production sits slightly below that mark at 23.3 points per game. Finally, Jaylen Brown presents the tightest margin on the board. His consensus points mark is set perfectly at 24.5, which is exactly what he has averaged (24.5 PPG) through six games.

It is also worth noting that your Chalkboard flexibility extends beyond the basketball court. If you are looking to diversify your entries, you can seamlessly apply your bonus funds to other daily fantasy markets, including the upcoming NHL matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Activating your welcome offer ahead of this clash between Boston and Philadelphia is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your deposit match and free pick before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new Chalkboard account. You will be prompted to register using standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is strictly required that you enter the promo code WTOP. Make Your First Deposit: Head to the cashier and select from one of the secure methods to make your initial deposit. To claim the absolute full value of the bonus, you must deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will grant you a 100% match in bonus funds on whatever amount you choose for your very first transaction.

Once your transaction is complete, your deposit match and free pick will automatically hit your account, giving you double the bankroll to tackle the Celtics-76ers matchup or any other daily fantasy markets on the board.