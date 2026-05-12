Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Wolves-Spurs, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP welcome offer provides you with a $100 deposit bonus and a free pick just in time for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5 tonight. Click here to lock in your reward.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For NBA, More

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed On May 12th

Offer Overview: Maximizing Your Deposit Match

The current Chalkboard welcome offer provides a structural advantage by equipping players with a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $100. This mechanism allows you to instantly double your initial starting capital before a single game tips off. Alongside the deposit match, users receive a free pick that sets a specific player’s scoring projection at a mere 0.5 points. Because an NBA player only needs to score a single point to cash this projection, it operates essentially as a guaranteed asset to boost the probability and payout of your parlay entry. This free pick is available to be reused until you construct a winning entry.

This offer serves as an ideal baseline to construct an entry for the upcoming postseason showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. By seamlessly pairing your 0.5-point free pick with data-backed player projections from this crucial matchup, you can optimize your potential return on investment. Please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo On Wolves vs. Spurs

Leveraging the Chalkboard promo code for a doubled bankroll requires identifying the highest-value player projections for this critical postseason clash between Minnesota and San Antonio.

Here is a breakdown of the over/under lines for the primary playmakers taking the court:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Anthony Edwards 26.5 4.5 6.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 3.5 12.5 De’Aaron Fox 17.5 5.5 3.5 Julius Randle 16.5 3.5 6.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5

When constructing a ticket, comparing these consensus prop lines directly against the players’ actual season averages highlights immediate, actionable value.

The two focal points of this matchup, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, both feature an inflated points total set at 26.5. However, historical season data indicates clear value in fading these stars. Edwards is currently averaging 21.5 points per game, while Wembanyama is posting a 19.6 points-per-game metric. Based strictly on this regular-season scoring data, the math strongly dictates taking the under for both marquee talents, anticipating regression toward their established baselines.

Conversely, sportsbooks appear to be systematically undervaluing the secondary scoring options in this game. San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox faces a line set at 17.5 points, despite producing a higher 18.7 points per game. This inefficient pricing trend continues with Spurs rookie Stephon Castle (16.5 O/U vs. 18.9 PPG) and Minnesota’s Julius Randle (16.5 O/U vs. 17.2 PPG). Because these complementary players have lines set demonstrably below their established season production, the statistics indicate the over is the optimal, data-backed play to build your Chalkboard entry.

Action Across The Diamond: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to diversify your newly doubled bankroll beyond the basketball court, your Chalkboard funds can also be utilized on the diamond. Today’s MLB schedule offers several high-leverage matchups ripe for statistical analysis:

Yankees vs. Orioles

Phillies vs. Red Sox

Cubs vs. Braves

Activate The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Chalkboard is an efficient, straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to claim your deposit match and secure your free pick ahead of the game:

Create an Account: Click here to register as a new user. You will be required to input standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to accurately verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, you must enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into this exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Proceed to the cashier interface and fund your account using one of the secure, encrypted payment methods. To extract the absolute maximum value from the bonus, a $100 deposit is required. However, you are not obligated to deposit the full $100; Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit with an equal amount of bonus funds. Receive Your Bonus: Once your initial transaction is verified and processed, your account will instantly be credited with your matching funds and your free player pick.

With your bankroll mathematically doubled and your statistical baseline set, you are fully equipped to build an optimal entry and capitalize on tonight’s slate.