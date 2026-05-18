Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NBA Picks

If you’re an aspiring strategist looking to step up from simple bets and chase a bigger payout, there is nothing better than finding a high-value welcome offer. We’re in this together, so I’m bringing you the absolute best way to get in on tonight’s postseason action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. By using the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP , first-time players can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to use on this matchup or any other NBA game happening this week.

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

To claim the absolute maximum value of this bonus, you will need to create a new account and make a $100 initial deposit. This welcome promotion is strictly for new users only, making it the perfect opportunity to double our starting bankrolls before the Spurs and Thunder tip off today.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Key Details

Before we start handicapping tonight’s Paycom Center clash, let’s review the exact details of this sign-up bonus. Getting started is easy, and everything you need to know about claiming your bonus for tonight’s game is outlined right here:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick

$100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Securing Our Bankroll: Offer Overview

The current Chalkboard welcome offer provides an incredible foundation for us bettors. It features a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside an exclusive free pick. I love using promos like this to anchor my tickets because this free pick allows you to take a player to go over just 0.5 points. Since an NBA player only needs a single point to cash this projection, it essentially serves as a free win for one leg of your parlay. It is the perfect way to key a bigger, more sophisticated bet.

With the Spurs taking on the Thunder, there will be plenty of star power on the court to use your promotional pick on. Just keep in mind that this bonus is strictly available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Spurs vs. Thunder

If we want a real chance at a nice pay day tonight, evaluating the consensus betting lines against the 2025 postseason averages is a must. I’m looking closely at these five players carrying the highest points projections in tonight’s matchup:

When we compare these prop lines to actual production during this playoff run, a few distinct trends jump out. I’m placing these specific wagers based on the math:

First, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander boasts the highest points projection on the board at 30.5. However, through eight postseason games, the Thunder guard is averaging 29.1 points per contest. Because his current average falls short of the projection, the smart money leans toward taking the under for his scoring prop tonight.

Similarly, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is listed with a lofty 25.5-point total. Wembanyama is a force everywhere else on the floor, but he is currently averaging 20.3 points per game this postseason. Like Gilgeous-Alexander, fading the morning line and taking the under is the mathematically safer play here.

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code

Activating this exclusive welcome offer is a completely straightforward process. To ensure you receive your bonus ahead of the Spurs vs. Thunder game, you must use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP during sign-up.

First, download the Chalkboard app and create your new account. You will register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Once your account is successfully set up and approved, head to the cashier to make your initial deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To claim the absolute full value of this bonus, you will need to deposit $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 right away if you prefer to start a bit smaller. Chalkboard’s promotion is incredibly flexible—you’ll receive a 100% deposit match on whatever amount you choose to initially fund your account with, up to that $100 maximum limit. As soon as your first deposit processes, your bonus funds activate, and that free pick will be sitting there, ready for us to deploy on tonight’s NBA playoff action. Let’s get out there and build a winning ticket!