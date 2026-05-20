Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Welcome, fellow bettors! If you are a new user looking to get in on the NBA postseason action with a real chance at a nice payday, I’ve got you covered. You can use our exclusive Chalkboard promo code WTOP on May 20, 2026 to unlock a 100% deposit match of up to $100, plus a free pick. To squeeze out the absolute maximum value from this welcome bonus, you will need to deposit $100 into your newly created account.







Keep in mind that this offer is strictly available for new users only. You can claim your bonus right now and immediately put it to work on tonight’s playoff matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, or any other NBA game on the schedule this week. There is nothing better than handicapping with house money!

Chalkboard Promo Code for NBA Action

Let’s break down exactly how this welcome bonus works so you can start betting with a clear strategy. This exclusive offer is strictly for new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once you register and make that first deposit, Chalkboard provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling your initial bankroll for the NBA Postseason.

But here is where we get a massive edge: new users are also rewarded with a unique free pick. This free pick allows you to select a player to go over just 0.5 points. Think of it as a free, automatic win—the perfect “chalk” to anchor your daily parlay. I highly recommend applying this free pick to the highly anticipated postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving you a massive head start on your entry for the matchup.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Spurs vs. Thunder

Once we’ve secured that deposit match and free pick, it’s time to build a winning entry for tonight’s massive Western Conference clash at the Paycom Center. To help you spot the value, I’ve outlined the consensus over/under lines for the biggest stars taking the floor.

When I’m deciding how to allocate my Chalkboard bonus funds, comparing these morning line prop totals to this postseason’s player statistics is my favorite baseline.

For the home team, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected at 28.5 points tonight. Given that he is averaging exactly 28.6 points per game alongside a massive 32.3% usage rate during the 2025 postseason, betting the over feels well-supported by his consistent volume.

On the San Antonio side, Victor Wembanyama has a lofty point total set at 25.5. While the young big man is undeniably a transcendent talent, he is currently averaging 22.2 points per game in these playoffs. The math suggests that fading the hype and taking the under might be the sharper handicapping play for Wemby’s scoring output tonight.

If you are hunting for a real statistical edge to key your bets around, look no further than Spurs guard Stephon Castle. The market has his scoring prop sitting at just 16.5 points, yet Castle has been an absolute revelation, pouring in 19.7 points per contest during the postseason. Taking the over on Castle offers fantastic value to anchor your Chalkboard entry.

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming Spurs vs. Thunder matchup is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, you will need to download the app and register a new account. During the sign-up process, you’ll simply provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal age requirements. When prompted, it is strictly required that you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, navigate to the cashier to make your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, I recommend depositing at least $100. Thanks to the 100% deposit match, Chalkboard will instantly double that amount, giving you $200 in total playing power.

Keep in mind, you don’t actually have to deposit the full $100 when signing up to take advantage of this offer if you prefer to start smaller. Chalkboard matches 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit initially—up to that $100 maximum. Whether you deposit $20, $50, or the full $100, your funds will be doubled instantly, giving you a fantastic head start on your NBA Postseason action.