Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you will have the ability to secure up to $100 in bonuses with the deposit match offer in time for a busy night full of NBA and NHL postseason games. New users also get a free pick, which can be reused to construct entries until they construct a winner. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For NBA, NHL Postseason Action

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed On May 4, 2026

Offer Overview

New Chalkboard customers who register an account today secure a two-part welcome offer: a 100% deposit match up to $100 and an exclusive free pick. The free pick serves as a highly efficient tool for constructing your entries, granting users the ability to select a player to simply surpass 0.5 points. Because an NBA player recording a single point presents a statistically near-100% probability, this effectively functions as a free leg to anchor your parlay, boosting your potential payout without adding measurable risk. You can keep using this free pick until you construct a winning entry with Chalkboard.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Chalkboard customer, meet standard state age requirements, and physically reside in a participating jurisdiction. Once your initial deposit clears and the match is applied, the bonus cash and free pick are immediately available for the postseason. Whether you isolate your projections on the high-profile New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers clash or diversify across the broader playoff board, this bonus structure provides a valuable head start.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

Here is a breakdown of the five players carrying the highest point totals on the board today, paired with their assist and rebound lines:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Joel Embiid 26.5 3.5 8.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 9.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 6.5 2.5 Tyrese Maxey 25.5 6.5 3.5 Anthony Edwards 24.5 3.5 4.5

Joel Embiid (26.5 points) and Victor Wembanyama (27.5 points) headline the options. For Embiid, the underlying data indicates the over is a strong mathematical play; the 76ers center is producing an average of 28 points per playoff game. Conversely, Wembanyama’s production has dipped to 21 points per game during the postseasion, making the under on his 27.5 line the more data-supported selection.

Remaining in the Philadelphia backcourt, Tyrese Maxey presents another high-value target. While his points line is set at 25.5, he has consistently exceeded that mark, recording an impressive 26.9 points per game.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Anthony Edwards carries a lofty 24.5-point total. However, his scoring output has been suppressed thus far in the postseason, averaging only 18.5 points per contest. Edwards’ health has come into question after suffering a knee injury in Game 4 against the Nuggets, but he is expected to play in tonight’s contest.

Expanding the Slate: Stanley Cup Playoff Action

While the NBA matchups offer distinct statistical edges, Chalkboard users are not restricted to the hardwood. You can also deploy your deposit match bonus across tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate. Key postseason matchups on the ice include:

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to unlock your deposit match and secure your free pick before tonight’s scheduled tip-offs and puck drops:

Create an Account: Initiate the registration process for a new profile here . You will be required to input standard identifying information—such as your legal name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and confirm geolocation and age eligibility.

Initiate the registration process for a new profile here . You will be required to input standard identifying information—such as your legal name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and confirm geolocation and age eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up sequence, input promo code WTOP to officially lock in the welcome offer.

When prompted during the sign-up sequence, input promo code to officially lock in the welcome offer. Fund Your Wallet: Select a secure banking method to process your initial deposit. To maximize the bonus value, a deposit of $100 is required. However, the platform will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to fund, meaning you do not have to deposit the full $100 immediately to participate.

Once your deposit is verified and the 100% match credits to your account, your bonus cash is ready for action. Navigate to the NBA or NHL tabs, evaluate the player projections, and begin constructing your entries for tonight’s premier matchups.