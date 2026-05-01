Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA, MLB (May 1)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlocking the Chalkboard promo code WTOP offer equips you to capitalize on a $100 deposit match and a free pick for tonight’s NBA and NHL games. Make picks for games like Lakers vs. Rockets and more after you click here and sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus

Getting set up with this offer is a straightforward process. Activating our exclusive code allows you to double your initial bankroll, providing additional leverage. Review the foundational details of the welcome offer below:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Information Verified On May 1st, 2026

The WTOP Chalkboard promo code unlocks a mathematically advantageous welcome bonus. It equips users with a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling your initial capital. Furthermore, the inclusion of a free pick provides a complementary leg for your daily entries. This operates as an automatic win by allowing you to select a player to simply score over 0.5 points. You can reuse this free pick until you construct a winning play.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers who meet the standard age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Chalkboard NBA Projections Tonight

Capitalizing on your newly acquired bonus funds requires a data-driven approach to the daily NBA slate. Utilizing your free pick or deposit match on carefully projected player props is an optimal strategy. Check out the projections for key players below.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Cade Cunningham 29.5 8.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell 27.5 3.5 4.5 Paolo Banchero 24.5 5.5 8.5 RJ Barrett 23.5 3.5 5.5 LeBron James 22.5 8.5 6.5

When evaluating these projections, Cade Cunningham presents a highly compelling case against the Orlando Magic. While a 29.5-point prop is a towering baseline, Cunningham is averaging an elite 32.6 points per game over five postseason contests. Factor in his massive 36.1% usage rate, and the underlying metrics support backing the over.

Similarly, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero is statistically primed to exceed expectations against Detroit. Banchero’s point total sits at 24.5, a threshold he is consistently clearing given his 25.8 points per game average in the series. The data indicates that taking the over on Banchero is a high-probability move.

Conversely, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell faces a difficult 27.5-point line against the Toronto Raptors. Through five postseason games, Mitchell’s output sits at just 23.2 points per contest. Because his current production falls more than four points shy of tonight’s target, historical trends point to the under.

Finally, LeBron James draws a razor-thin margin against the Houston Rockets with a 22.5-point line. Averaging exactly 22.2 points per playoff game, the statistical variance leans slightly toward the under for the Lakers’ superstar.

Expanding the Slate: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA postseason offers excellent value, bettors can also diversify their entries using the NHL slate. If you prefer to deploy your Chalkboard bonus funds on the ice, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features three notable matchups:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Mammoth

Whether you are analyzing shot volume metrics or leveraging a team’s historical performance, applying the same rigorous, data-first methodology to these matchups will ensure your bonus capital is utilized efficiently across the board.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this bonus ahead of the May 1 postseason matchups is a seamless procedure. To begin, you must register a new account here and submit standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, you must enter the promo code WTOP during this sign-up phase to successfully opt into the promotion.

Once your identity is verified, access the cashier and fund your wallet using one of the platform’s secure transaction methods. Chalkboard automatically issues a 100% bonus on your initial deposit up to $100. While you are not required to deposit the maximum amount immediately, you must deposit at least $100 to extract the absolute full value from the match.

After the secure deposit clears, your matched funds and the free pick will be credited to your account instantly. With your bankroll properly optimized, you are fully equipped to finalize your entries.