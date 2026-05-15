Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, Spurs-Wolves Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By starting up a new account with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you will unlock up to $100 in bonuses when you make use of the deposit match. New users also get a free pick just in time for tonight’s banger NBA slate. Click here to register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match Offer

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed May 15th, 2026

Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer is engineered to maximize your initial capital by delivering a 100% deposit match of up to $100. Beyond simply doubling your playable funds, this promotion includes a free pick specifically designated for the NBA slate. This free pick artificially lowers a featured player’s projection to just 0.5 points, effectively functioning as a mathematical free square to anchor a larger parlay. It is also reusable until you construct your first winning entry with Chalkboard. Whether you are constructing a ticket correlated with the May 15 postseason clash between the Cavaliers and Pistons or analyzing matchups across the wider league, this bonus provides a distinct mathematical advantage.

This promotion is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements of their jurisdiction and are physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With a doubled bankroll and a free pick at your disposal, tonight’s NBA slate presents several opportunities to identify positive expected value. Below is a breakdown of the highest-profile stars on the schedule and their over/under projections for points, assists, and rebounds:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Cade Cunningham 27.5 8.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 Anthony Edwards 25.5 3.5 5.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 2.5 13.5 James Harden 19.5 6.5 4.5

When allocating your bonus funds, comparing these lines against underlying postseason averages is a good recipe for success.

Cade Cunningham enters tonight’s contest against the Cavaliers with the highest scoring prop on the board at 27.5 points. The data heavily supports the over in this scenario; Cunningham is averaging a robust 30 points per game across his 12 postseason appearances, indicating a high-volume usage rate that should easily clear this threshold.

Conversely, Donovan Mitchell’s point total is set at an incredibly sharp 26.5. Mitchell is averaging exactly 26.2 points per game this postseason. Because his true average falls marginally below the posted line, the analytical lean is toward the under in what projects to be a slower-paced, defensive battle.

Finally, James Harden presents standout value within the Cleveland lineup. With his scoring projection sitting at 19.5 points, historical data suggests he should comfortably surpass that mark. Harden is posting an average of 20.8 points per game this postseason and just scored 30 in the Game 5 win. Exploiting this 2.3-point differential makes his over a highly logical target to include in your Chalkboard entry.

Expanding Your Card: MLB Games + PGA Championship

While the NBA playoffs provide a prime target for your bonus funds, the Chalkboard deposit match is equally viable for diversifying your portfolio across other major sporting events, including today’s MLB games and the upcoming PGA Championship.

For baseball, advanced metrics like expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) and barrel rate can help you pinpoint hitters who are making elite contact but suffering from short-term negative variance. Utilizing your bonus on markets backed by strong Statcast data is a proven method for finding a sustained edge on the diamond.

Similarly, the PGA Championship offers a wide range of options. When analyzing the field, focusing on Strokes Gained and proximity to the hole from specific yardages provides a far more predictive model for success than raw scoring history. By leveraging your Chalkboard bonus funds across these sports, you can effectively spread your risk and capitalize on data-driven misalignments in the market.

Activate The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this welcome bonus before the Cavaliers and Pistons take the court is a straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to claim your deposit match and free NBA pick:

Register: Click here and establish a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the required age thresholds. Apply the Promo Code: During the initial registration process, it is critical that you input the promo code WTOP when prompted. This exact code is strictly required to trigger the exclusive welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Following account verification, access the cashier section and fund your account using any of the available, secure payment methods.

To extract the maximum value from this promotion, a deposit of $100 is required. However, the system scales with your commitment; Chalkboard will instantly apply a 100% match to any initial deposit amount you choose. This ensures your playable bankroll is mathematically doubled before you even lock in your first data-backed projection.