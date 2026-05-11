Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NHL, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP will give you a $100 deposit match to take advantage before making your entries for Pistons vs. Cavaliers and more. Users also get a free pick to reuse until they construct a winning entry. Claim this offer here .

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Overview For NBA Playoff Action

If you are looking to find a tangible edge during the current NBA postseason, leveraging this sign-up offer is an optimal starting point. Below is the operational breakdown of the Chalkboard promo code offer.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Verified May 11th, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer is engineered to maximize your initial return on investment. By registering, you secure a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling your purchasing power. Alongside the matched funds, the promotion includes a strategic asset: a free pick. This feature allows users to select a player to record over 0.5 points, functioning mathematically as a guaranteed winning leg for your entry. As noted before, this is a reusable free pick until you construct a winning entry. Whether you project a heavy usage rate for a Cleveland Cavaliers star or a breakout performance from a Detroit Pistons rising talent, this free pick drastically increases the expected value of your first entry.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers. To successfully clear the deposit match and the 0.5 points free pick, users must meet the regional age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once verified, you will be fully equipped to apply your bonus capital to the Cavaliers and Pistons matchup or any other postseason game.

Chalkboard NBA Projections Tonight

With your bonus funds secured, you can immediately target the player projections for tonight’s matchups. The schedule features high-leverage opportunities, whether you are analyzing the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons or the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

Below are the five players to consider making picks for:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 6.5 4.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 Cade Cunningham 27.5 8.5 5.5 Austin Reaves 21.5 6.5 4.5 LeBron James 23.5 7.5 6.5

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham currently features a points line set at 27.5. However, his offensive production has been elite this postseason, generating an average of 30.2 points per game. The historical data strongly correlates with taking the over on Cunningham’s point total.

Conversely, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell enters his matchup with a line of 26.5 points. Because he is averaging just 25.1 points per game during this playoff run, metrics indicate the logical play is the under for his scoring output.

LeBron James comes up just short of his 23.5-point projection, as he has averaged 23.1 per game in the playoffs. Finally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces a highly efficient line of 28.5 points against his 28.3 postseason average. This razor-thin margin creates a true toss-up that users should likely pass on in favor of better numerical advantages.

Expanding Your Range: Avalanche vs. Wild And Today’s MLB Games

While the NBA postseason provides excellent volume, your Chalkboard promo code funds are not restricted to the hardwood. Tonight’s schedule also features premium NHL action as the Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild. Useres can cross-reference expected goals (xG) and shot-on-goal prop totals to identify value on the ice.

Similarly, today’s expansive MLB slate offers a robust data set for baseball analysts. By examining advanced metrics—such as a batter’s xwOBA or a starting pitcher’s barrel rate—users can confidently construct multi-sport entries. Your matched deposit and 0.5 points free pick can easily be integrated into these MLB and NHL markets, allowing you to diversify your exposure across the daily sporting calendar.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward, procedural step. To ensure your account is credited with the 100% deposit match and free pick in time for the first game, simply execute the activation sequence outlined below:

Create an Account: Click here to begin the registration process. You will need to input standard personal information to successfully verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This specific input is mathematically required to attach the exclusive welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods.

To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, a deposit of at least $100 is required. However, the system will automatically provide a 100% match in bonus funds for any amount you initially deposit up to that $100 ceiling, allowing for bankroll flexibility if you prefer a smaller initial investment.

Once your deposit transaction clears, your matched funds and your 0.5 points free pick will be activated and instantly credited to your account. This leaves you perfectly positioned to build a data-backed entry for the upcoming NBA postseason action.