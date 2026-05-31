Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For Phillies-Dodgers, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to get a no-brainer welcome package in time for Sunday’s MLB games, including Cubs vs. Cardinals and Phillies vs. Dodgers. Get a $100 deposit bonus and a reusable free pick after you sign up here.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus Offer

Before setting your entries for today’s slate—whether you are analyzing the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Philadelphia Phillies, or running the numbers on the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals—optimizing your starting capital is the vital first step.

Here is the essential data you need to claim your bonus before the first pitch:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed May 31 by WTOP

New Chalkboard customers who meet the regional age requirements and are located in a participating state can leverage this excellent welcome offer. By triggering the Chalkboard promo code during registration, your initial account funding activates a 100% deposit match up to $100. This essentially doubles your bankroll right out of the gate, providing you the flexibility needed to build multiple entries across the day’s baseball action.

Beyond the deposit match, this promotion includes a high-value “free pick” that is reusable until you construct a lineup. This feature allows users to automatically lock in a player to exceed a heavily discounted prop line, effectively functioning as a mathematical free win on one leg of a entry. Whether you deploy your free pick on Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto to rack up strikeouts, or pivot to Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly as he takes the mound against the Seattle Mariners, this tool is an optimal way to jumpstart your MLB lineup building.

Chalkboard MLB Projections Tonight

Taking advantage of the Chalkboard promo code requires a calculated look at tonight’s top player projections. Here are the current projections for some of the biggest statistical contributors in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies matchup:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto 0.5 N/A Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A 6.5 Andrew Painter N/A 3.5

When examining the underlying metrics for tonight’s game, Shohei Ohtani presents a statistically sound case with his 1.5 hits prop. Ohtani boasts a .279 batting average with 55 hits across 197 at-bats this season. This sheer volume of contact provides strong mathematical support to confidently take the over on his hits projection.

On the mound, Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto carries a strikeout prop of 6.5. Yamamoto has recorded 59 strikeouts over 64 innings pitched, which translates to an 8.3 K/9 rate. To clear 6.5 strikeouts, data suggests he would need to pitch deep into the late innings. Based on his season averages, taking the under is a compelling, evidence-backed consideration.

Conversely, Phillies starter Andrew Painter faces a much lower strikeout baseline at 3.5. Painter has tallied 33 strikeouts across 45 innings (a 6.6 K/9 rate). Given this reduced strikeout frequency, Painter must rely heavily on volume to surpass 3.5 punchouts. However, the significantly lower line makes the over an intriguing play if he can successfully navigate the top of the Dodgers lineup.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to activate your 100% deposit match before tonight’s first pitch:

Create an Account: Click here to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure regional age requirements are met. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is registered, navigate to the cashier and process your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To extract the absolute maximum value from the bonus, a deposit of at least $100 is required. However, users do not have to deposit the full $100 immediately upon signing up; Chalkboard will provide a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to fund, delivered instantly as a bonus to maximize your edge.