Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB Rivalry Picks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can gear up for today’s MLB action by claiming an exclusive welcome offer. By activating the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP, first-time players will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to help build their starting bankroll.







To extract the maximum value from this bonus, you simply need to make an initial deposit of $100 upon registration. Whether you are building an entry for the cross-town showdown between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, or looking at any other MLB game on the schedule this week, this new-user promo provides a highly effective way to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports action.

Chalkboard promo code WTOP for MLB

Before building your entries for today’s MLB matchups, make sure to claim your new user bonus. Below is a quick overview of the Chalkboard promo code offer and its terms:

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new users with a 100% deposit match up to $100, essentially doubling your initial bankroll right out of the gate.

In addition to the deposit match, new customers also receive a free pick. This promotional feature allows users to select a featured player to go over a heavily discounted statistical line—such as 0.5 points or hits—acting as a free square to anchor a parlay or multi-pick entry.

You can immediately put these bonus funds and your free pick to use on today’s MLB slate, including highly anticipated matchups across the league.

Please note that this exclusive welcome offer is only eligible for new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB promo today

If you are looking to put your Chalkboard MLB promo to work tonight, the prop market is loaded with compelling lines. Below is a breakdown of the total hits (including extra innings) for top sluggers and total pitcher strikeouts for the arms on the mound.

(Odds listed represent consensus lines, except where book-specific lines are the only available data).

When analyzing tonight’s top stars, the consensus odds tell a clear story about market expectations. Aaron Judge carries a heavily juiced -241 line to record over 0.5 hits, meaning the data strongly projects him to successfully notch at least one hit tonight. Similarly, Juan Soto (-181) and Cody Bellinger (-233) both have heavily favored “Over” markets for their 0.5 hit props, making them statistically sound options to reach base safely with a knock.

Conversely, Bo Bichette faces a tougher hits line set at 1.5. His consensus odds sit at a steep -260 for the Under, suggesting the projections expect him to finish below the two-hit threshold.

On the mound, Yankees probable pitcher Carlos Rodón has a strikeout line set at 5.5. The odds suggest a definitive lean toward the Under, which is favored at -158, indicating the betting consensus expects him to finish his outing with five or fewer punchouts.

How to activate your Chalkboard promo code

Claiming your new-user bonus is a simple, step-by-step process. Follow the instructions below to activate your Chalkboard promo code and secure your deposit match before the first pitch:

Download and Register: Download the Chalkboard app or visit the platform to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Bonus: Chalkboard will automatically match 100% of your first deposit.

To extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you are not required to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, giving you double the bankroll to play with right away.