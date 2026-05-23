Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, Weekend MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Chalkboard Promo Code for NBA

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Player Points Assists Rebounds Donovan Mitchell 27.5 3.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 6.5 3.5 James Harden 18.5 5.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 4.5 11.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 3.5 8.5

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code

Sign Up: Download the app or visit the Chalkboard website to create a new account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you punch in the promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and make your first deposit. To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to drop in at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will provide a 100% match on whatever amount you choose to deposit initially, up to the $100 maximum limit.

We’re staring down the barrel of a heavy-hitting NBA Postseason showdown, and desperation figures to kick in as the New York Knicks collide with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3. By using the latest, new users can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick, ahead of tonight’s tip-off. This offer also applies to MDW Major League Baseball picks.To slam the door on maximum value, simply make a first-time deposit of $100 when setting up your account. Whether you’re building entries for this Knicks vs. Cavaliers duel, targeting other NBA matchups humming along this week, or even pivoting to MLB game picks, this bonus gives you the firepower you need.Before the Cavaliers host the Knicks at Rocket Arena for this postseason clash, make sure your arsenal is locked and loaded with the top daily fantasy sports offer on the market. Grabbing your welcome bonus is a breeze. Check out our fearless forecast of the current offer details and basic requirements below:The Chalkboard promo code gives rebound-minded fans a massive head start. You’re getting a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100, immediately doubling your initial stash. On top of that, new users score a special free pick that lets you take a player to go above 0.5 points. That’s essentially a free win to anchor one leg of your parlay, giving you massive momentum as you build your entries for tonight’s game. Keep in mind, this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers. To activate the deposit match and secure your free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within an eligible, participating state.Once you have claimed your Chalkboard deposit match, it’s time to rip into the board and target the biggest stars on the hardwood. To help you construct a winning entry, we’re laying out the top five players with the highest consensus point totals for tonight’s duel, alongside their primary markets.Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow our simple steps to activate the offer before the Knicks and Cavaliers hit the floor:Once your initial deposit clears, your bonus funds and free pick will be credited directly to your account. You’re now completely equipped to build your entries and dominate this Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks NBA Postseason clash.