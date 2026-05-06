Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-76ers, Spurs-Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to lock in one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Put a $100 deposit match and a free pick to use for games like Timberwolves vs. Spurs and more after you click here and register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Depost Bonus

Before analyzing the markets, it is crucial to understand the exact parameters of the Chalkboard welcome offer. The table below outlines the essential details:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MA and AZ) & in a participating state Promotion Verified May 6th, 2026

Eligible new Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in participating states receive two distinct advantages. First, the 100% deposit match (up to $100) mathematically doubles your starting capital. Chalkboard matches your funds dollar-for-dollar upon your first deposit, lowering your initial risk profile before you lock in a single entry.

Second, the welcome offer includes a free pick that allows you to project a player to record over 0.5 points, which can be used until you construct a winning entry. In analytical terms, this operates as a guaranteed win for one leg of your parlay, drastically increasing the implied probability of your ticket cashing. With the NBA postseason presenting high-variance outcomes, utilizing this free pick and bonus capital is a highly efficient strategy.

Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

Below is a breakdown of marquee stars and their primary statistical over/unders for tonight:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 12.5 Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 2.5 Tyrese Maxey 27.5 5.5 3.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 4.5 11.5

Victor Wembanyama carries a points prop of 27.5 for his matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the data shows Wembanyama is averaging just 19 points per game during the postseason. A massive 8.5-point gap between his prop line and his playoff average indicates that the under is the statistically sound play.

Conversely, Jalen Brunson’s production aligns almost perfectly with his market expectations. He enters tonight averaging 27.6 points per game this postseason. With his line set at 27.5 points, taking the over relies on him maintaining his current, reliable volume for the New York Knicks.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid’s is ruled out. Meanwhile, his backcourt partner Tyrese Maxey has an elevated line at 27.5 points, a number that reflects the increased scoring load that is expected without his running mate. Maxey is currently averaging 25.1 points per game in the playoffs.

Finally, Karl-Anthony Towns is listed with an 18.5 points over/under. Towns is currently contributing 18.4 points per game in the postseason, presenting an intriguing dilemma for users.

Leveraging The Promo For The Stanley Cup Playoffs

While the NBA provides plenty of actionable data, sharp players know the value of diversifying their board. You can also apply your Chalkboard bonus funds and free pick to the ice for tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff action. The slate features two notable matchups: the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Buffalo Sabres, and the Anaheim Ducks facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights. Exploring markets across both the hardwood and the rink ensures you are targeting the most advantageous numbers available on the platform tonight.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus

To capitalize on this exclusive welcome offer, new users need to follow a precise set of steps.

Register: Click here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal identification information to verify your identity. Input the Code: During the registration sequence, enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP when prompted. This exact code is required to lock in your eligibility for both the deposit match and the free pick. Fund Your Bankroll: Navigate to the cashier section and make a deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To extract the maximum absolute value from the welcome bonus, a deposit of $100 is required. However, the platform matches 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to fund your account with. This instantly doubles your working capital, giving you a distinct bankroll advantage as you begin building your NBA and NHL postseason entries.