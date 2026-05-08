Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-76ers + Free Pick for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Chalkboard promo code WTOP to secure a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick. Apply this offer to the matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Click here to start signing up.

Designed exclusively for first-time players, this welcome offer requires a full $100 initial deposit to receive the maximum bonus value. Once claimed, your bonus funds and free pick can be used immediately to make entries on the upcoming Knicks vs. 76ers game or on any other NBA game happening this week. Chalkboard will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Bonus

If you are ready to get started in time for the upcoming matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer. Use the details below to claim your bonus before placing your NBA entries:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides an excellent bankroll boost by giving users a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling your initial funds. In addition to the deposit match, you will receive a special free pick. This free pick allows users to take a featured player to simply go over 0.5 points, acting as a free, guaranteed win for one leg of your daily fantasy entry.

With the NBA postseason underway, you can easily apply these bonus funds and your free pick to the matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers who meet their jurisdiction’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Friday Night NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to put your deposit match and free pick to good use, the upcoming slate is packed with compelling star power. Below are the five players with the highest consensus points totals for the games, along with their assist and rebound lines available on Chalkboard’s NBA markets:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jalen Brunson 26.5 6.5 2.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 2.5 12.5 Joel Embiid 26.5 4.5 8.5 Tyrese Maxey 24.5 5.5 3.5 Anthony Edwards 22.5 4.5 5.5

When deciding how to use your Chalkboard entries, season statistics can be a helpful guide. Jalen Brunson enters his matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers averaging an impressive 27.4 points per game. Because his season average sits slightly above his 26.5-point consensus line, the data suggests he is a strong candidate to hit the over.

On the other side of that same matchup, Joel Embiid shares the slate’s highest points prop at 26.5. However, Embiid is currently averaging 25.2 points per game during the playoffs, pointing toward a potential under for the 76ers big man. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey presents an appealing alternative; his 24.5-point line is slightly lower than his season average of 25.2 points per game, leaning toward the over.

Meanwhile, in the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards face elevated point totals relative to their regular-season production. Wembanyama’s line is set at a massive 26.5 points, despite averaging just 19.0 points so far. Similarly, Edwards faces a 22.5-point hurdle while averaging 17.3 points per game. Based strictly on the season data provided, both stars are statistical candidates to go under their posted scoring props on the upcoming slate.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your deposit match and free pick ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is properly set up and credited:

Sign Up: Navigate to the site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age requirements for your state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to unlock the welcome offer and your free pick. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and make your initial deposit. To claim the absolute maximum value of this offer, you will need to deposit at least $100. Claim Your Match: Chalkboard will instantly apply a 100% deposit match to your account. You do not have to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer a smaller starting bankroll; Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever amount you choose for your very first deposit, doubling your playable funds right out of the gate.

Once your deposit clears and the match is credited, your account will be fully activated. You can immediately use your funds and your free pick on the upcoming NBA slate or any other scheduled matchups.