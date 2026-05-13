Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cavs vs Pistons + MLB Game Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP gives you a $100 deposit match along with a free pick to use for any game tonight. Put this offer to use for matchups like Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 and more. Click here to register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus Offer

Whether you are looking to make entries for the upcoming postseason showdown at Little Caesars Arena or any other game, getting started is an efficient process. Below is a quick overview of the latest Chalkboard sign-up offer details:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed May 13th

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a straightforward mathematical advantage to kickstart your account with a 100% deposit match up to $100. If you deposit the full $100 amount, Chalkboard matches it entirely in bonus funds, effectively doubling your initial entry capital.

In addition to the deposit match, new users receive a unique free pick that lowers a player’s scoring projection to just 0.5 points. This is reusable until you construct a winning entry. Because an NBA player only needs to score a single point to clear this projection, it functions as a highly probable, near-guaranteed leg to successfully anchor your parlay entries. You can immediately apply these bonus funds and your 0.5-point free pick to the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Chalkboard NBA Promo On Cavs vs. Pistons

Once you have claimed your deposit match and free pick, it is time to look at the board. Tonight’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons features a plethora of intriguing player projections to target.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Cade Cunningham 26.5 8.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell 27.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 19.5 7.5 4.5 Tobias Harris 19.5 1.5 6.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 3.5 7.5

When cross-referencing these Chalkboard projections with season averages, the data leans heavily toward the over for the biggest stars in this contest.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham enters this matchup averaging an impressive 29.2 points per game this postseason. With his scoring line set at 26.5, the underlying metrics suggest he is well-positioned to eclipse his points prop. Similarly, Tobias Harris is contributing 20.8 points per game for the Pistons, resting comfortably above his 19.5 line.

On the Cleveland side, Donovan Mitchell has posted 26.7 points per game, sitting right below his 27.5 projection, making it a tighter margin. James Harden is averaging 19.9 points per game (above his 19.5 line), while Evan Mobley has produced 16.4 points per game on highly efficient 56.3% shooting, clearing his current 14.5 total. Utilizing your Chalkboard bonus funds on these mathematically favorable picks offers a sound recipe for success.

Leveraging Your Chalkboard Bonus On Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to diversify your entries beyond the hardwood, your Chalkboard bonus funds can also be strategically applied to Major League Baseball. Today’s MLB schedule offers several compelling matchups loaded with daily fantasy value. You can utilize your bankroll on the following games:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to secure your deposit match and free pick before tip-off or first pitch:

Register: Click here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the minimum age and regional location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is critical to enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to successfully opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and make your first deposit using one of the available secure payment methods.

To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, a $100 deposit is required. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will instantly credit your account with a 100% match in bonus funds for whatever amount you choose to deposit initially, up to the $100 cap.

Once your deposit clears and the bonus funds are credited, your 0.5-point free pick will populate. You are now fully equipped to start building data-driven entries for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game, today’s MLB slate, and beyond.