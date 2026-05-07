Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2 headlining a busy postseason slate, you will have a chance to make the most of the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP welcome offer. Activate a $100 deposit bonus and get a free pick when you click here and sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match Offer

Before the Cavaliers and Pistons take the court for their highly anticipated matchup, review the essential parameters required to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a clear breakdown of the current Chalkboard promo code and offer details:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed On May 7th, 2026

When activating the Chalkboard promo code ahead of the postseason clash between Cleveland and Detroit, you secure a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside a highly valuable free pick, which can be reused until you build a winning entry. This free pick allows you to select a player to record over 0.5 points. From an analytical perspective, this effectively serves as a guaranteed win for that specific leg of your parlay, significantly reducing your overall risk profile. Whether you are backing a high-usage star from the Cavaliers or the Pistons to get on the scoreboard, this promotion yields an immediate boost to your expected value.

Please note that this welcome offer is explicitly reserved for new Chalkboard customers. To successfully activate the deposit match and receive your free pick, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your account is registered and verified, you can immediately begin leveraging your bonus funds to build projections for the current NBA slate.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your Chalkboard promo code activated and a $100 bonus plus a free pick ready to be deployed, it is time to evaluate the data for the NBA slate. The table below features five stars taking the court tonight alongside their over/under projections.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Cade Cunningham 27.5 9.5 5.5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 7.5 3.5 Donovan Mitchell 25.5 3.5 3.5 LeBron James 20.5 7.5 6.5 James Harden 19.5 6.5 4.5

If you are looking to utilize your free pick or construct a data-driven parlay, targeting points totals for these primary scorers provides a logical starting point.

For the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham has a points line set at 27.5 for his matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Given that he is currently producing a stellar 31.2 points per game this postseason, the underlying volume suggests a strong lean toward the over.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a 28.5-point projection ahead of his game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Averaging 30.6 points per postseason contest, Gilgeous-Alexander makes the over a compelling option for Chalkboard users.

LeBron James holds a 20.5 over/under against the Thunder, which sits comfortably below his postseason average of 23.7 points per game. Similarly, James Harden enters his matchup with a points line of 18.5, despite pouring in 20.8 points per postseason game for the Cavaliers. Both veterans are mathematically well-positioned to eclipse their point projections based on their current offensive output.

Finally, Donovan Mitchell presents an over/under of 23.5 points. With a postseason average of 23.1 points per game, this is a tightly contested line that suggests regression toward a potential under or a highly volatile finish.

Diversifying Your Bankroll: Hurricanes vs. Flyers And Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA playoffs offer high-leverage opportunities, Chalkboard users can also deploy their welcome bonus across other leagues. Tonight’s NHL schedule features an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers. Applying a data-first approach to hockey—such as targeting shots-on-goal props based on time on ice and offensive zone deployment—can yield similarly strong returns.

Additionally, today’s MLB games provide a wealth of statistical data to exploit. Whether you are analyzing pitcher strikeout props or projecting a batter’s total bases, your bonus funds can be utilized across the diamond to maximize your daily edge.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action is a straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to ensure you receive your deposit match and free pick:

Register a New Account: Click here and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, date of birth, and location) to verify your identity and state eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, you must input the promo code WTOP when prompted. This step is mandatory to opt into the welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and select one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To extract the maximum mathematical value from the welcome bonus, you will need to deposit $100. Claim Your Bonus: Once your transaction is processed, Chalkboard will instantly credit your account with a 100% match in bonus funds, along with your 0.5-point free pick.

It is worth noting that you do not have to deposit the full $100 when signing up. The 100% deposit match applies to any first-time deposit amount up to the $100 limit, meaning Chalkboard will simply double whatever initial capital you choose to fund your account with.