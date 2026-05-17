Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, MLB Sunday Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re gearing up for a high-stakes NBA postseason clash, and if you want to get in on Pistons-Cavs Game 7 or the MLB slate, you need the right tools. New users looking to rip into the hardwood action can use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100, plus a guaranteed free pick.







To extract the maximum value out of this welcome offer, you’ll want to drop $100 when setting up your account. This exclusive promo is strictly for new users and serves as the perfect ammo for today’s showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons—or any other NBA matchup humming throughout the week.

Chalkboard Promo Code for the NBA

We’re always hunting for an edge, and new Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and sit in a participating state are getting a massive one. When you register and make that initial deposit, you’re getting a 100% deposit match up to $100 to instantly rev up your starting bankroll.

But here’s the kicker: this promo code also unlocks a highly valuable free pick. It lets you take a player to go over 0.5 points—essentially serving as a guaranteed free square to anchor your parlay. Whether you’re backing a Cleveland star to catch fire or banking on Detroit’s young core to slam the door at Little Caesars Arena, this bonus is the ultimate momentum-builder ahead of their playoff collision.

Picks for Cavs-Pistons Game 7

If you are ready to put that Chalkboard deposit match to work, player props are where we make our money. The psychological duel between these two squads is going to dictate the pace. Below is a look at the consensus markets for the top five projected scorers in this Eastern Conference battle:

When deciding how to deploy your welcome bonus, digging into the recent 2025 postseason statistics offers a massive edge in predicting whether a player will crush their current points prop.

The Cade Cunningham Narrative: Detroit’s floor general is staring down a massive 27.5 points total. Through 13 postseason games, he’s been humming, averaging a staggering 29.3 points per contest while launching over 21 field goal attempts. Desperation figures to kick in for Detroit, meaning Cade will have the absolute green light all night.

The Donovan Mitchell Narrative: On the Cleveland side, Spida enters with a points line set at 26.5. He is the undisputed alpha of this offense, but the data tells a slightly different story right now. Averaging 25.6 points per game during this playoff run, he’s falling just short of today’s Chalkboard projection. The Pistons’ defense will be up for the duel and keying in heavily on him.

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus to conquer the NBA postseason is a breeze. To get started, download the app and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. When prompted, ensure you punch in the promo code WTOP to officially lock in this exclusive welcome offer.

Once your account is successfully registered, head over to the cashier to fund your wallet. Choose one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods to make a deposit and trigger your 100% deposit match. To claim the absolute maximum overall value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100.

Don’t sweat it if that doesn’t fit your bankroll strategy right now—flexibility is built directly into this offer. You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up.

Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever amount you decide to deposit first, in bonus funds, up to that $100 limit. Whether you deposit $20, $50, or push all-in with $100, your starting funds will instantly double. You’ll be locked, loaded, and perfectly set up to make your winning picks for the Cavaliers versus Pistons matchup and the rest of the NBA playoffs.