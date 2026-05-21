Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services You can unlock a massive head start by using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP for a $100 bonus ahead of Cavs-Knicks Game 2.

This exclusive welcome offer delivers a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a highly lucrative free pick. To extract the maximum value out of this bonus, you will need to deposit exactly $100. Strictly available for new users, this promo is the perfect way to build your bankroll for today’s Cavaliers-Knicks tilt, as well as the rest of this week’s NBA slate.

Chalkboard Promo Code for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2

Promo code: Use Chalkboard promo code WTOP when signing up as a new user.

Use Chalkboard promo code when signing up as a new user. Welcome bonus: Get a 100% deposit match up to $100 .

Get a . Extra perk: New users also receive a free pick to use on a player to score at least one point.

New users also receive a to use on a player to score at least one point. Best value: Deposit $100 to unlock the full $100 match.

Deposit to unlock the full $100 match. Featured matchup: Apply the offer before building entries for Cavaliers vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Apply the offer before building entries for at Madison Square Garden. Eligibility: Available to new Chalkboard users who meet age requirements and are located in a participating state.

We put a lot of stock in maximizing promotional value, and it is never too early to look at how a padded bankroll can improve your bottom line. Before the Cavs and Knicks tip off, here is the consensus breakdown of everything you need to know about the current Chalkboard welcome bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a sharp way to boost your capital ahead of tonight’s NBA action. This exclusive promo is available only for new Chalkboard customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once eligible, users will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. It does stand to reason that taking advantage of “house money” is step one in any value-seeking framework, as Chalkboard will double your initial deposit in bonus funds right out of the gate.

On top of the deposit match, new users are handed a free pick—a bettor’s absolute dream. This promotional feature allows you to select a player to score at least one point, effectively serving as an automatic win for one leg of your entry. Whether you are backing a star from the Cavaliers or the Knicks, sliding this free pick into your parlay gives you a distinct analytical edge on the hardwood tonight.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Now that your bankroll is properly leveraged with bonus funds, it is time to hunt for market inefficiencies. Tonight’s Madison Square Garden showdown features significant star power alongside some intriguing crossover slate options, giving us a prime opportunity to capitalize on consensus odds.

Here is a look at the current player lines for the five players with the highest projected point totals on tonight’s board:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 3.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 18.5 6.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 5.5 10.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 3.5 8.5

When building your Chalkboard entries, comparing these raw odds to the players’ overall 2025 postseason statistics is where we identify true value.

Jalen Brunson anchors the board with a hefty 27.5 points line. The dynamic New York guard has been torching defenses, averaging an elite 28.4 points per game. Because his current production comfortably clears the betting line, the data suggests taking the higher side on Brunson’s points total.

For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell sits at a consensus total of 26.5. While he is unquestionably the focal point of the Cavs’ offense, his postseason average is hovering at 25.9 points per game. Since he is scoring slightly below the market price, grabbing the lower side is the savvy, statistical play here.

Looking at the broader board, James Harden presents a highly intriguing option at 18.5 points. The veteran guard is currently averaging 19.7 points per game, making the higher side a mathematical value pick that shouldn’t be ignored.

Finally, we always monitor the frontcourt for a potential longshot or anchor value. Karl-Anthony Towns (averaging 17.0 PPG) leans slightly toward the lower side on his 17.5 line. Conversely, Evan Mobley is priced at 14.5 points but is averaging a stellar 16.9 points per game. Mobley’s higher side looks like an exceptional anchor for your entry.

Official Predictions: We are locking in Jalen Brunson to clear 27.5 points and Evan Mobley to clear 14.5 points as our primary Chalkboard value plays. 2. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the exclusive Chalkboard promo code WTOP. This step is absolutely required to opt into the welcome offer. 3. Make Your Initial Deposit: Head to the cashier and use one of Chalkboard’s secure methods to make your first deposit. To extract the full maximum value out of this bonus, you will want to deposit at least $100. However, you aren’t forced to deposit the full $100 right away; Chalkboard will instantly match 100% of whatever your first transaction is in bonus funds, up to that $100 ceiling. 4. Build Your Entries: With your initial deposit processed, Chalkboard will immediately credit your account with your matched bonus funds and that highly valuable free pick. You are now fully equipped to hit the board, hunt for value, and lock in your entries for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup!