Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim Bonus for Mother’s Day NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and get a $100 deposit bonus along with a free pick for today’s Spurs vs. Timberwolves game and more. Click here to get in on this exclusive DFS offer.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Secures $100 DFS Deposit Match

Before the games start today, eligible new players can take advantage of an exclusive sign-up bonus. Here is a quick, data-driven overview of the current Chalkboard welcome offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Verified May 10th, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a direct injection of value into a new user’s bankroll via a 100% deposit match up to $100. Additionally, the inclusion of a free pick promotion allows bettors to select a specific player to record over 0.5 points. This can be reused until you build a winning lineup. Statistically, an active NBA player seeing standard rotation minutes is a mathematical lock to score a single point, effectively giving you a free, winning leg to anchor your daily parlay.

Please note that this offer is reserved exclusively for new Chalkboard customers physically located in a participating state who meet local age requirements. Once your account is funded, the match applies instantly. You can then deploy your bonus funds and your over 0.5 points free pick on any game.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

Once your promo is active, the next step is identifying value on the daily slate. To give you a head start, here is a look at five players with intriguing point totals across tonight’s matchups, along with their assist and rebound lines:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Jalen Brunson 26.5 6.5 3.5 Joel Embiid 25.5 4.5 7.5 Tyrese Maxey 25.5 5.5 3.5 Anthony Edwards 25.5 4.5 5.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 3.5 12.5

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson currently holds the highest scoring projection on the board at 26.5 points. He has been highly efficient offensively, averaging an impressive 28 points per game in the playoffs. Because his baseline production exceeds the implied total, taking the over is a statistically backed choice for your entry.

On the Philadelphia 76ers’ side, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both face a points total set at 25.5. The underlying data suggests a different approach here. Maxey is currently posting 24.4 points per game in the playoffs, while Embiid sits at 24 points per game. Since both players fall short of this 25.5 threshold on average, the under projects as the more favorable, mathematically sound path for the Sixers duo.

Looking at the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards also share 25.5 point lines. Relying purely on their season-long output, the under aligns with the numbers for both young stars. Wembanyama averages 21.9 points per game, and Edwards is tallying 19.4 points per contest. Playing the percentages based on this sample size points toward fading these specific totals.

Expanding Your Board: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA playoffs provide a robust prop market, you can find value in diversifying across multiple sports. Tonight’s action also features high-leverage matchups in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Users can look to leverage their bonus funds on the ice as the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Montreal Canadiens, and the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Applying the same data-driven approach to NHL player props—such as evaluating a player’s shot volume against their shots on goal projection—can yield similarly profitable opportunities to analyzing NBA scoring averages.

Secure Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Securing your deposit match and free pick ahead of tip-off is a streamlined process. Follow these logical steps to ensure your account is properly funded and your bonus is credited: