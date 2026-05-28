Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus + Free Pick for Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the NBA action can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. To receive the full value of this welcome bonus, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100. Click here to start signing up.







This offer is strictly for new users only, giving first-time players a clear way to boost their starting bankroll right out of the gate. You can take advantage of this deposit match and free pick to build entries for the Spurs-Thunder showdown, any other NBA game happening this week, or even to explore daily fantasy markets across the NHL and MLB with Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Match

Featured matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Welcome offer: 100% deposit match up to $100 for new Chalkboard users

100% deposit match up to $100 for new Chalkboard users Chalkboard Promo code: Use WTOP during sign-up to claim the bonus

Use during sign-up to claim the bonus ✅ Extra perk: Receive a free pick that lowers a selected NBA player projection to over 0.5 points

Receive a free pick that lowers a selected NBA player projection to over 0.5 points DFS focus: Review top player projections for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox and Chet Holmgren

This Chalkboard welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity for players gearing up for the postseason clash between San Antonio and Oklahoma City. When you sign up and make your first deposit, Chalkboard will match it 100% up to $100, instantly doubling your starting bankroll for your daily fantasy entries.

In addition to the deposit match, you will receive a special free pick. This free pick lowers a selected NBA player’s projection to require them to go over just 0.5 points. This effectively serves as a free square to help boost your multi-pick entry. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively for new Chalkboard customers. To successfully claim the deposit match and your free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Chalkboard operates.

Spurs vs. Thunder: Game 6 DFS Projections

If you are looking to put your Chalkboard deposit match to work, the player projection market for the Spurs vs. Thunder game is loaded with options. Below is a look at the consensus over/under projections for the five players with the highest point totals in this postseason clash:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Points: 30.5 | Assists: 8.5 | Rebounds: 3.5

Victor Wembanyama — Points: 26.5 | Assists: 3.5 | Rebounds: 12.5

Stephon Castle — Points: 17.5 | Assists: 6.5 | Rebounds: 5.5

De’Aaron Fox — Points: 14.5 | Assists: 5.5 | Rebounds: 3.5

Chet Holmgren — Points: 13.5 | Assists: 1.5 | Rebounds: 7.5

For the game’s top scorers, the data currently leans toward the under. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a lofty points projection set at 30.5, but he is averaging 28.0 points per game across 13 playoff appearances so far. Similarly, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is staring down a 26.5-point projection, despite averaging 22.9 points per game during the postseason.

How to Get Started With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started and build your entries for the Spurs vs. Thunder game? Following these straightforward steps will ensure you successfully claim your welcome offer: