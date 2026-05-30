Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB, Spurs-Thunder Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of Chalkboard promo code WTOP ahead of Saturday’s Thunder-Spurs matchup. This exclusive welcome offer grants new players a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to jumpstart their experience. Click here to start signing up.

This lucrative promotion can be applied directly to this highly anticipated matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Please note that this special deposit match and free pick offer is strictly available for new users only. Chalkboard will have options on the NBA, MLB, NHL and more this weekend.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match Bonus + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 30, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to build your daily fantasy sports bankroll with a 100% deposit match up to $100. By maximizing this promotion, your initial funds are instantly doubled before you even lock in your first entry. In addition to the deposit bonus, the offer includes a highly valuable free pick. This special feature allows users to select a player to simply go over 0.5 points, effectively serving as a free, guaranteed leg to boost your multi-pick entry.

With the San Antonio Spurs set to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in this high-stakes postseason matchup, utilizing the free pick and deposit match is a smart way to get in on the action. To successfully claim the bonus funds and the over 0.5 points free pick, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state when signing up.

While the NBA postseason offers plenty of high-stakes action, this Chalkboard promo code is not limited to basketball. You can also use your bonus funds to build entries across other major daily fantasy markets, whether you are targeting NHL shots on goal projections on the ice or MLB strikeout totals on the diamond, providing maximum flexibility for your sports viewing experience.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 DFS Projections

If you are planning to use your deposit match or free pick on the upcoming matchup, looking at the available projections and season statistics can help you build your entries on Chalkboard.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 7.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 12.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 13.5 5.5 3.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 1.5 8.5

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters this contest with a lofty consensus points projection of 30.5. However, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 27.1 points per game this postseason, suggesting the under could be a solid play for your entry. On the flip side, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has a points total set at 13.5, a number he typically exceeds given his 15.7 points per game average.

On the San Antonio Spurs’ side, all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama. The generational talent is facing a massive points projection of 27.5. While he is capable of an explosive performance, his postseason average sits at 23.2 points per game, pointing toward the under for his scoring prop.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs NBA postseason matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you receive your deposit match and free pick:

Register: Click here to begin creating your new Chalkboard account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and confirm you meet the platform’s age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. It is required that you enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to successfully opt into this exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier to fund your wallet using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. Claim Your Match: To claim the absolute full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will apply a 100% match to whatever amount you choose for your initial deposit (up to the $100 maximum limit).

As soon as your initial deposit is processed, your matching bonus funds and your over 0.5 points free pick will be credited to your account. With your bankroll instantly doubled, you are all set to start building your entries for the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs game.