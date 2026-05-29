Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB Friday, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New is the time to act with the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP, as you can lock in up to $100 in bonuses and a reusable free pick in time for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 and this weekend’s MLB action. Make your initial entry with these rewards after you click here and sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Verified May 29th

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a pragmatic opportunity for sports fans to increase their baseline capital ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. When you sign up and make your first deposit, the platform matches it 100% up to a $100 maximum. Beyond the deposit funds, users receive a complimentary free pick that allows you to select a player to go over 0.5 points. This is reusable until you construct a winning entry. Analytically speaking, this functions as a guaranteed win to anchor your entry, significantly improving the probability of a successful parlay when combined with your other Spurs and Thunder projections.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers. To claim your deposit match and free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Spurs vs. Thunder

With a high concentration of star power taking the court at Paycom Center, putting your Chalkboard deposit match to work on player props is a logical way to capitalize on the action. Below is a look at the consensus over/under totals for the five players with the highest points props in tonight’s matchup:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 7.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 2.5 12.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 13.5 5.5 3.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 1.5 8.5

Starting with the high-volume shooters, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces a lofty 30.5 points line. However, he is averaging 27.1 points per game in the postseason, indicating the under is a statistically optimal play. Similarly, Victor Wembanyama’s prop sits at 26.5 points, but the Spurs’ center is currently averaging 23.2 points per contest, making his under another mathematically sound choice.

Conversely, the data highlights strong value candidates for the over. Stephon Castle’s points projection is set at 16.5, yet he is producing an impressive 19.4 points per game. De’Aaron Fox presents an accessible 13.5-point line despite a 16.5-point playoff average. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren also holds a 13.5-point over/under, which sits comfortably below his 15.7 postseason scoring rate. Pairing these statistically backed overs with your new-user free pick is a highly effective strategy to maximize your matched deposit.

Diversifying Your Entries: Today’s MLB Slate

While the NBA postseason provides excellent value, analytical bettors can also apply their Chalkboard bonus funds to today’s Major League Baseball action. If you prefer finding statistical edges on the diamond, look to build your entries around these key MLB matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Athletics

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Registration Process

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, step-by-step process. To secure your deposit match and free pick ahead of tonight’s action, follow these instructions:

First, click here and register for a new account. During the sign-up process, you will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Most importantly, make sure to enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your eligibility for this exclusive welcome offer.

Once your account is successfully registered and verified, navigate to the cashier to make your first-time deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. To claim the absolute maximum value of the welcome bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100.

However, you are not required to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start with a smaller bankroll. Chalkboard will instantly match 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit for your first transaction in bonus funds. Once your deposit clears, your matched bonus and your free pick will be immediately credited to your account, giving you double the capital to build your winning entries.