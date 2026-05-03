Cavaliers, Raptors set for game 7 matchup

Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Sunday, 7:30…

Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -8.5; over/under is 211.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in game seven of the Eastern Conference first round. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 112-110 in overtime in the last matchup on Friday. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 25 points, and Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 26.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in conference matchups. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mobley averaging 2.7.

The Raptors have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 7-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Raptors give up. The Raptors are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.4% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 21 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Raptors: Brandon Ingram: day to day (heel), Immanuel Quickley: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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