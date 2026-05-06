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Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill gets MRI on hamstring and sits out practice after Game 1 injury

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 4:14 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers reserve guard Sam Merrill had an MRI on his left hamstring after injuring it in a Game 1 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Cavs held him out of practice Wednesday, a day before they will shoot to even the second-round series in Detroit.

Merrill had one assist and one turnover in six-plus minutes of the opener on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Merrill averaged 12.8 points during the regular season and scored in double digits twice in the seven-game, first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

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